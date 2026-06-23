Justin McInnis non-participant in practice with B.C. Lions

Photo courtesy: David Dermer/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions were without star receiver Justin McInnis in practice on Tuesday, as per the team’s official report.

The 29-year-old is dealing with an ankle injury after a strong start to the year, which has seen him make 13 catches for 210 yards over two regular-season games. He was B.C.’s only day-one starter at receiver healthy enough to play in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-four, 214-pound target has been a difference-maker since he arrived in Vancouver as a free agent in 2023, making 227 grabs for 3,625 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has been named All-CFL in both of the last two seasons.

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Keon Hatcher Sr. was a limited participant due to the same thigh injury that prevented him from playing against the Tiger-Cats this past week. The 31-year-old was the league’s leading receiver in 2025 and made four catches for 64 yards in B.C.’s season-opening loss to Saskatchewan.

“I have the utmost confidence in those guys,” head coach Buck Pierce told 3DownNation regarding the status of McInnis and Hatcher. “I have the utmost confidence in them every week, knowing who those guys are and working with them every day. I’m optimistic with them.”

The Lions have been devastated by injury in the receiving corps so far this year, with Stanley Berryhill, Jevon Cottoy, Nate DeMontagnac, and Seven McGee all on the six-game injured list.

Other players who missed Tuesday’s practice include receiver Kieran Poissant (hip), offensive lineman Brandon Yates (hip), and defensive back Patrice Rene (leg).

The B.C. Lions (0-2) will host the Calgary Stampeders (0-2) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, June 27 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off an overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Lions got crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.