Connect with us

B.C. Lions

Justin McInnis non-participant in practice with B.C. Lions

Photo courtesy: David Dermer/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions were without star receiver Justin McInnis in practice on Tuesday, as per the team’s official report.

The 29-year-old is dealing with an ankle injury after a strong start to the year, which has seen him make 13 catches for 210 yards over two regular-season games. He was B.C.’s only day-one starter at receiver healthy enough to play in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The six-foot-four, 214-pound target has been a difference-maker since he arrived in Vancouver as a free agent in 2023, making 227 grabs for 3,625 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has been named All-CFL in both of the last two seasons.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Keon Hatcher Sr. was a limited participant due to the same thigh injury that prevented him from playing against the Tiger-Cats this past week. The 31-year-old was the league’s leading receiver in 2025 and made four catches for 64 yards in B.C.’s season-opening loss to Saskatchewan.

“I have the utmost confidence in those guys,” head coach Buck Pierce told 3DownNation regarding the status of McInnis and Hatcher. “I have the utmost confidence in them every week, knowing who those guys are and working with them every day. I’m optimistic with them.”

The Lions have been devastated by injury in the receiving corps so far this year, with Stanley Berryhill, Jevon Cottoy, Nate DeMontagnac, and Seven McGee all on the six-game injured list.

Other players who missed Tuesday’s practice include receiver Kieran Poissant (hip), offensive lineman Brandon Yates (hip), and defensive back Patrice Rene (leg).

The B.C. Lions (0-2) will host the Calgary Stampeders (0-2) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, June 27 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off an overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Lions got crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.

Next Game Thursday, June 25

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

‘Piping hot’ Bo Levi Mitchell ripped up zone-coverage B.C. Lions

John Hodge

Ottawa Redblacks trade Dru Brown to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

JC Abbott

Ottawa Redblacks never considered quarterback change in loss to Toronto: Ryan Dinwiddie

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

Justin McInnis non-participant in practice with B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 3

Edmonton Elks

Cody Fajardo relishes blocking for Justin Rankin, ‘movie-esque’ victory for Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders cut Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, sign one

Calgary Stampeders

‘Be careful what you wish for’: Riders fire back at Stampeders for desiring 2025 playoff matchup after OT victory

Saskatchewan Roughriders helmet

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders post slight financial loss in 2025

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil ‘Prairie Blizzard’ uniforms

Dru Brown

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Ottawa Redblacks trade Dru Brown to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Justin Rankin

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers see Justin Rankin as ‘one of the best players in the CFL’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

‘Piping hot’ Bo Levi Mitchell ripped up zone-coverage B.C. Lions

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats score early and often in dominant win over B.C. Lions (& seven other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Kevin Mital cashed in on contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts downplay Chad Kelly’s second-half turnovers in Ottawa

McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks sign QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Max Duggan

Ottawa Redblacks

QB swap: Ottawa Redblacks cut Max Duggan, sign Nicholas Vattiato

Montreal Alouettes

Big lead, bigger collapse: Alouettes stumble against Edmonton Elks (& eight other thoughts)

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Cut right after ‘I do’: Montreal Alouettes kicker Lewis Ward details wedding week release by Ottawa Redblacks

Bell Media, DAZN, YouTube graphic

News

CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

CFL football

B.C. Lions

Have CFL teams lost season ticket holders due to rule changes?

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release disgruntled QB Terry Wilson

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

Jake Maier

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks officially name Jake Maier starting quarterback for 2026, demote Dru Brown

DAZN

News

DAZN’s CFL streams will feature ‘unique voice,’ new broadcast crew

Stewart Johnston

News

Commissioner Stewart Johnston confirms new CFL media rights deals represent ‘significant increase’ in broadcast compensation

Grey Cup

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Brandon Barlow

Edmonton Elks

Two Edmonton Elks defensive linemen out for season with Achilles tears: report

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Justin Rankin

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin wants to become first CFL player to reach 1,000 rushing and receiving

Pacific Frost Uniforms

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions unveil new ‘pacific frost’ away uniforms

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories