Connect with us

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts bring back DeWayne Hendrix

Dwayne Hendrix
Photo: Matthew Johnson/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

It didn’t take long for defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix to return to the Toronto Argonauts. After being released last week, he officially returned to the team on Tuesday.

The six-foot-four, 275-pound defender didn’t dress for Toronto’s first five regular-season games prior to being cut, spending time on the one-game injured list and reserve roster.

The 30-year-old played 13 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions last season and made 21 defensive tackles and four sacks. He was cut in January prior to receiving an offseason roster bonus.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Hendrix spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Toronto, helping the team win the Grey Cup as a rookie. He later joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent in 2024.

Through 67 career CFL games, Hendrix has made 103 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Argonauts also officially announced the signing of defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, which was reported by 3DownNation on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound defender most recently played with Montreal Alouettes, spending three years with the team. His best campaign came in 2023 when he recorded 26 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown to help lead the team to a 110th Grey Cup victory.

The 37-year-old has played 135 regular-season CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders, Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Alouettes, recording 270 defensive tackles, 103 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, three interceptions, two special teams stops and one touchdown.

Lemon is a one-time All-CFL selection, two-time All-Division selection, and three-time Grey Cup champion.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-4) will visit the B.C. Lions (1-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week after Lirim Hajrullahu missed a potential walk-off game-winning field goal, while the Lions failed in their comeback bid against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Vancouver calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.

Next Game Thursday, July 23

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Fresh lemonade: Toronto Argonauts sign veteran CFL pass rusher Shawn Lemon

John Hodge

Saskatchewan Roughriders trying to rally in wake of Jayden Dalke’s death

JC Abbott

‘They know it’s a bad call’: Dave Dickenson calls out referees, CFL replay officials for flag on sideline hit

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Chad Kelly complaints can lead to Toronto Argonauts cover

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions’ misery mounts as Nathan Rourke goes down

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions add longtime NFL QB Kyle Trask to negotiation list

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation awards: the best and worst of Week 7

Edmonton Elks

‘We’re past those dark days’: Edmonton Elks celebrate increased attendance after ‘ugly’ win

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders release Benny Sapp III, one other

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

‘They know it’s a bad call’: Dave Dickenson calls out referees, CFL replay officials for flag on sideline hit

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RCMP: Riders’ Jayden Dalke drove wrong way before fatal crash, had alcohol and cannabis in vehicle

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders trying to rally in wake of Jayden Dalke’s death

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers to induct 1988, 1990 Grey Cup teams to Hall of Fame

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers complete comeback over Ottawa in overtime (& 11 other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Wind blows Tiger-Cats way in home victory over Toronto Argos (& six other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tre Ford ‘played amazingly well’ in first start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Scott Milanovich

Dwayne Hendrix

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts bring back DeWayne Hendrix

Shawn Lemon

Toronto Argonauts

Fresh lemonade: Toronto Argonauts sign veteran CFL pass rusher Shawn Lemon

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks keep finding new ways to lose (& 13 other thoughts)

Ryan Dinwiddie

Ottawa Redblacks

Four historic 0-5 CFL playoff teams provide glimmer of hope for Ottawa Redblacks

Montreal Alouettes

Another win, another warning sign for the Montreal Alouettes (& nine other thoughts)

Cole Spieker

Montreal Alouettes

Cole Spieker returns for Montreal Alouettes against Stampeders

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

B.C. Lions

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes release kicker Lewis Ward

Cory McDiarmid

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions fire special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dru Brown addresses Ottawa Redblacks departure, defends arm strength

Ottawa Redblacks

‘It’s just beyond me’: Ryan Dinwiddie unloads on Ottawa Redblacks for poor ‘football intelligence’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell undergoes ankle surgery, Hamilton Tiger-Cats expect ‘full recovery’

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Dru Brown

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks trade Dru Brown to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders suffer setback

Ajou Ajou

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with Ajou Ajou after CFL reinstatement

Ottawa Redblacks

Grudge match confirmed: Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting Dru Brown against Ottawa Redblacks

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Jake Dolegala against Saskatchewan

Ottawa Redblacks

‘If that happens again, he won’t be here’: Ryan Dinwiddie rips Redblacks punter for missed tackle

A.J. Ouellette

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders to sit A.J. Ouellette against Argos

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories