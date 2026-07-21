Toronto Argonauts bring back DeWayne Hendrix

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It didn’t take long for defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix to return to the Toronto Argonauts. After being released last week, he officially returned to the team on Tuesday.

The six-foot-four, 275-pound defender didn’t dress for Toronto’s first five regular-season games prior to being cut, spending time on the one-game injured list and reserve roster.

The 30-year-old played 13 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions last season and made 21 defensive tackles and four sacks. He was cut in January prior to receiving an offseason roster bonus.

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Hendrix spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Toronto, helping the team win the Grey Cup as a rookie. He later joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent in 2024.

Through 67 career CFL games, Hendrix has made 103 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Argonauts also officially announced the signing of defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, which was reported by 3DownNation on Monday.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound defender most recently played with Montreal Alouettes, spending three years with the team. His best campaign came in 2023 when he recorded 26 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown to help lead the team to a 110th Grey Cup victory.

The 37-year-old has played 135 regular-season CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders, Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Alouettes, recording 270 defensive tackles, 103 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, three interceptions, two special teams stops and one touchdown.

Lemon is a one-time All-CFL selection, two-time All-Division selection, and three-time Grey Cup champion.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-4) will visit the B.C. Lions (1-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week after Lirim Hajrullahu missed a potential walk-off game-winning field goal, while the Lions failed in their comeback bid against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Vancouver calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.