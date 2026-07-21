3DownNation awards: the best and worst of Week 7

Photo courtesy: Leah Hennel/CFL

Week 7 in the Canadian Football League came to a close on Sunday night. Before we get into Week 8, let’s take a quick look back to recognize the best and worst performances from games around the league.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2026 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

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The 27-year-old shredded the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday to secure a 38-32 win at McMahon Stadium. Alexander completed 25-of-32 pass attempts for 402 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed once for six yards. The native of Gig Harbor, Wash. has already set a new single-season high in passing yardage and now has 11 touchdown passes on the season against zero interceptions.

Honourable mention: RB Travis Theis, Montreal Alouettes

Defensive player of the week: DB Kenneth Logan Jr., Edmonton Elks

The next time Chase Brice has a nightmare, Kenneth Logan Jr. might just be in it. The third-year strong-side linebacker made seven defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one interception in his team’s 19-17 win over the B.C. Lions, making play after play against the young quarterback. It was a strong performance overall for Edmonton’s defence, as the unit forced five turnovers and allowed just 213 net yards of offence.

Honourable mention: DB Deontai Williams, B.C. Lions

Special teams player of the week: K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 35-year-old was perfect on Sunday night, making six-of-six field goal attempts and both of his converts. One of Castillo’s field goals came from 53 yards out, while two others came under considerable pressure in overtime. The native of La Joya, Texas also kicked off three times for an average of 67.3 yards as he continues to rank among the league’s leaders in gross kickoff average.

Honourable mention: K Brett Lauther, Ottawa Redblacks

Breakout player of the week: REC Joshua Cephus, Edmonton Elks

The six-foot-two, 195-pound target made five catches for 97 yards to help his team beat the B.C. Lions, almost doubling his previous single-game career-high in yardage. The Elks have needed more balanced production from their receiving corps and Cephus appears capable of providing that as a CFL rookie. The 25-year-old was a two-time All-Conference selection at the University of Texas at San Antonio and signed with Edmonton this offseason after a two-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Honourable mention: DB Bubba Bolden, Toronto Argonauts

Offensive line of the week: Calgary Stampeders

The unit of D’Antne Demery, Zack Williams, Chris Fortin, Christy Nkanu, and Bakyne Coly was steady for the Stampeders against a dangerous Montreal defensive front. The unit allowed only one sack and opened lots of holes for Dedrick Mills, as he rushed 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown. This marks the second time Calgary’s offensive line has won this award.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes

Coach of the week: HC Scott Milanovich, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Tiger-Cats went with Tre Ford under centre this week and the offence played to his strengths, as the native of Niagara Falls, Ont. threw for 218 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and rushed 10 times for 109 yards in a 24-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Hamilton is still in tough with Bo Levi Mitchell possibly out for the season, but a victory over an arch-rival was key to showing their fans they can win without the future Hall of Fame quarterback under centre.

Honourable mention: DC Mike Benevides, B.C. Lions

Best play of the week: REC Eugene Lewis, Ottawa Redblacks

The three-time All-CFL selection made an incredible catch in overtime, which would have been a game-winner had Ottawa’s defence made a stop on the following play. Lewis was battling one-on-one with Jonathan Moxey when Evan Holm dove in front of him in an attempt to bat down the ball. The veteran receiver somehow managed to secure the ball despite being wedged between the two defenders, coming up huge for his team in a critical moment.

Honourable mention: REC Keon Hatcher, B.C. Lions

Worst play of the week: K Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts

The 36-year-old is a reigning All-CFL selection and one of the best kickers in league history, which is why it was stunning to see him miss a would-be walk-off game-winning field goal from just 31 yards out. Hajrullahu had a new holder this week, though it looked like the snap and hold were clean. It was a miserable performance from the veteran, as he also missed a convert attempt in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game.

Honourable mention: QB Chase Brice, B.C. Lions

Best game of the week: Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders

Montreal held a 22-3 lead at halftime but the Stampeders came storming back in the second half, tying the game 32-32 with three minutes left. Davis Alexander and Vernon Adams Jr. both had sharp performances, while Travis Theis and Dedrick Mills ripped it up along the ground. There was also postgame drama, as Calgary head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson called out the officials for their unnecessary roughness penalty on Benny Sapp III.

Honourable mention: Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Worst game of the week: B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks

This game went right down to the wire, but that doesn’t mean it was good. Chase Brice struggled in place of Nathan Rourke, throwing for 226 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions, and the Elks struggled to take advantage of his mistakes, scoring just 19 points. Justin Rankin is usually electric with the ball in his hands, but he was held to 55 yards on 13 touches. It was nice to see an improved crowd at Commonwealth Stadium but this game was kind of a stinker.

Honourable mention: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks