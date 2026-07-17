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Montreal Alouettes

Cole Spieker returns for Montreal Alouettes against Stampeders

Cole Spieker
Photo: Pascal Ratthe/Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will have Cole Spieker back in the lineup when the visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. The team released its official depth chart on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old missed the squad’s last four games due to an ankle injury. The ailment occurred during Montreal’s season-opening win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, during which Spieker made one catch for 22 yards.

The six-foot-two, 215-pound target is in his fifth year with the Alouettes. He has dressed for 49 regular-season games over that time and caught 152 passes for 1,948 yards and 13 touchdowns.

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The native of Brainerd, Minn. will start in place of Alexander Hollins, who has been moved to the one-game injured list.

Hollins is dealing with a hip injury and was limited during the practice week. The veteran receiver has made 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Montreal has made a few other changes to their roster for this week, as Canadian defensive back Arthur Hamlin is returning from a knee injury and American defensive lineman Kylan Guidry has been promoted from the practice roster.

Hamlin has made two defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and one touchdown over four regular-season games this year and will dress in a depth role at strong-side linebacker behind Najee Murray.

Guidry, a rookie out of Western Kentucky, will be playing just his second career CFL game. He will start at defensive end opposite Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

The Alouettes have also placed defensive lineman David Perales (adductor) and defensive back Don Callis (ankle) on the six-game injured list.

Callis started last week’s win over Calgary at field-side cornerback. He has been replaced in the starting lineup by Faion Hicks, who made one previous start this year. The 27-year-old has recorded one defensive tackle over two career regular-season games.

Check out our Ontario sportsbook page here and our Alberta sportsbook page here.

The Montreal Alouettes (4-1) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (2-3) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, July 18 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met at Percival Molson Stadium this past week, where the Alouettes won 37-30.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 27 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

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