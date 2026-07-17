Elijah Hills returns for Calgary Stampeders against Alouettes

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The Calgary Stampeders will have defensive lineman Elijah Hills back in the lineup when they host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday. The team released its official depth chart on Friday morning.

Hills dressed for the team’s regular-season opener but has missed Calgary’s last four games due to a hamstring injury. He recorded no tackles in that appearance, but batted a pass that resulted in an interception.

The six-foot-three, 283-pound defender finished his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin in 2024, when he made 26 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery over 12 games.

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The native of Rockaway, N.J. attended rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed with the Stampeders late last year and was a standout during the preseason.

Hills will fill a depth role at defensive tackle behind Jaylon Hutchings and Miles Brown.

The Stampeders have also added offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla to the active roster from the reserve roster. The 30-year-old native of Montreal was originally a first-round pick by the Edmonton Elks in the 2020 CFL Draft and has since appeared in 54 games, making 39 starts. He joins Bryce Bell as Calgary’s extra blockers.

Defensive end Shaun Peterson Jr., who has recorded six defensive tackles and one sack in five games this season, has been returned to the practice roster. Rookie Canadian defensive end Tristan Marois has been placed on the one-game injured list with an ankle issue.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-3) will host the Montreal Alouettes (4-1) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, July 18 with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met at Percival Molson Stadium this past week, where the Alouettes won 37-30.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 27 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

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