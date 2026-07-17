Toronto Argonauts debut new punter, return specialist against Ticats

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Toronto Argonauts will have a new-look special teams unit when they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

Award-winning kick returner Janarion Grant (knee) and league-leading punter John Haggerty (hamstring) have each been placed on the one-game injured list ahead of the first meeting between the Ontario rivals. Canadian defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo will also be unavailable after a bicep issue forced him onto the six-game injured list.

James Burnip will replace Haggerty as the punter after being acquired via trade from the Ottawa Redblacks earlier this week. The native of Mount Macedon, Australia, attended the University of Alabama, where he produced a 43.8-yard career average in 55 games and finished second in Crimson Tide history in yards per punt. The first-round CFL Global Draft pick was also a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2024 and earned All-American honours in 2023.

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American rookie Dymere Miller will make his CFL debut and is expected to be the club’s return specialist, replacing Grant. The five-foot-eleven, 184-pound target finished his collegiate career at Rutgers University, where he made 59 catches for 757 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games. He previously played three seasons at Monmouth University, where he set several single-season school records and was named an FCS All-American in 2023, recording 168 receptions for 2,387 yards and 17 touchdowns during his time with the Hawks.

In addition to the special teams changes, Canadian receiver Tristan Ready draws into the lineup and is listed as a starter, though the team is expected to adjust their personnel to allow star receiver Damonte Coxie to play the majority of snaps as a designated nationalized American.

Defensively, the team has made no additions in the wake of Ojo’s injury, though they will make a change on the backend. Bubba Bolden, who began the season with the Montreal Alouettes, will start at safety, while draft pick Ethan John returns to a backup role.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-3) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-3) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, July 18, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 30-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while the Tiger-Cats lost 38-7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 28 degrees and a 40 chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

Check out our Ontario sportsbook page here and our Alberta sportsbook page here.