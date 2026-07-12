Toronto Argonauts acquire former Alabama punter James Burnip in trade with Ottawa Redblacks

Photo courtesy: Alabama Athletics

The Toronto Argonauts have acquired Global punter James Burnip in a trade with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Redblacks will receive a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft in exchange for the specialist.

Burnip was selected by the Redblacks in the second round, 14th overall, during the 2025 Global Draft, but he did not immediately come to Canada. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints and spent training camp with the team before being waived.

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The six-foot-six, 236-pound punter joined the Redblacks this offseason, but lost the punter battle in training camp to American Noah Gettman. He has spent the year on the practice roster.

The native of Mount Macedon, Australia, attended the University of Alabama, where he played 55 games over his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. Burnip punted 201 times for 8,808 yards, producing a 43.8-yard average and a career-long of 67 yards. Burnip finished his career second in Alabama history in yards per punt, was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2024, and earned All-American honours in 2023.

Toronto’s current punter, John Haggerty, currently leads the CFL with a gross punting average of 52 yards per kick. They had no backup on the roster prior to the trade.

Gettman remains Ottawa’s primary punter despite recent threats against his job by head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. He is averaging 49.4 gross yards per kick, third most in the CFL. The team has Paul Geelen, a native of the Netherlands, on the practice roster, who previously punted in college.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-3) will return to action on Saturday, July 18, when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ottawa Redblacks (0-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) on Sunday, July 19.