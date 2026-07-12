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Former Saskatchewan Roughriders QB/DB Bob Ptacek, subject of rare NFL-to-CFL trade, dead at 89

Graphic: 3DownNation (Photo: Saskatchewan Roughriders)

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Bob Ptacek passed away on June 29 at the age of 89, according to team historian Rob Vanstone and the Dayton Daily News.

Ptacek spent six seasons with the Riders from 1960 to 1965, helping to turn around the franchise after one of the darkest chapters in its history. In 75 games for the team, he completed 299-of-525 passes (57 percent) for 4,647 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions, while rushing 130 times for 446 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 143 yards.

A two-way player, Ptacek was more highly regarded for his contributions on defence. He was named a West Division all-star at linebacker in 1961 and defensive back in 1964, earning All-CFL honours on the second occasion. He finished his career with 10 interceptions and two fumble recoveries, scoring two defensive touchdowns.

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A second-team All-Big Ten selection at quarterback for the University of Michigan, Ptacek was originally selected in the eighth round of the 1959 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played 12 games for the team, recording three carries for 13 yards, before being sent to Saskatchewan in a rare CFL-NFL trade. The Browns acquired defensive lineman Jim Marshall in exchange, who later became a five-time All-Pro with the Minnesota Vikings and is widely regarded as a Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate.

Following his retirement, Ptacek worked in transportation sales and settled in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Donna, with whom he had been married 68 years, as well as their four children, six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, with another expected.

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