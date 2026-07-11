Winnipeg Blue Bombers survive giveaways to annex Argonauts (& nine other thoughts)

Photo: Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Toronto Argonauts by a score of 30-21 in front of 32,134 fans at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday night. Below are my thoughts on the game.

Brown and Gold

Dru Brown made his first start for the Blue Bombers since he was acquired from the Ottawa Redblacks in a trade a little over two weeks ago. Though the 29-year-old spent three previous seasons in Winnipeg, this was also his first-ever home start as a member of the team, as his three previous starts in blue and gold each occurred on the road.

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It was a solid performance from the veteran passer, as he completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 339 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The score came on a quick-hitter to Tim White, which the veteran receiver took 35 yards to the house after shedding a defender.

Brown’s favourite target on the day was Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson, who caught 10 passes for 133 yards on 14 targets. The 26-year-old came close to scoring two touchdowns, one of which he fumbled near the Toronto end zone (more on that in a moment) and the other of which he caught slightly out of bounds (more on that in a moment, too).

Though not known as a scrambler, Brown made an exceptional play near the end of the first half when he climbed the pocket, then stopped just shy of the line of scrimmage to remain an eligible passer. He fired the ball into Nic Demski for a 16-yard gain, then absorbed a massive hit from three different defenders.

The 29-year-old was charged with intentional grounding early in the second quarter, which caused some confusion in the stadium. According to the CFL’s rulebook, quarterbacks are only permitted to throw the ball out of bounds if it crosses the line of scrimmage first. From the press box, it looked like the ball crossed the line of scrimmage, but the officials evidently disagreed.

If there was one knock on Winnipeg’s offence, it was that it didn’t do a great job finishing drives.

Brown and Wilson almost connected for a touchdown near the end of the first half, but the receiver’s foot touched the sideline a split second before the ball arrived in his hands. Brown’s interception snuffed out a scoring drive as he slightly overthrew White in the end zone and DaShaun Amos made a nice play to come down with the ball.

This was already true before Thursday night, but even more so after Jake Maier threw four interceptions in Edmonton: the Redblacks shouldn’t have traded Brown away.

Winnipeg gave up a high price to acquire the quarterback — a first-round pick in 2027 and a possible first-round pick in 2028 — but there was no drop-off from Zach Collaros to Brown. Some might even argue that Brown is the better player.

Willie good pressure

If you’ve noticed Willie Jefferson is in the midst of a renaissance season, you’re not mistaken.

As per Pro Football Focus, Jefferson recorded 21 pressures through Winnipeg’s first four games to rank second league-wide behind Clarence Hicks of the Calgary Stampeders. He only notched one sack in those games, but he affected a lot of plays.

The 35-year-old was a game-wrecker against the Argonauts. Jefferson forced Chad Kelly from the pocket on Toronto’s opening possession and again early in the second quarter. He finally got home for a sack in the third quarter when he dusted his blocker around the edge, flushed Kelly upfield, and caught him before the line of scrimmage.

Jefferson recorded his second sack late in the fourth quarter, blowing virtually untouched by Desmond Bland and enveloping Kelly for a six-yard loss.

Winnipeg’s defence struggled to generate takeaways through four games to start the season, but got one against the Boatmen.

Redha Kramdi knocked the ball from Chad Kelly’s hands late in the first quarter, and Tony Jones recovered the loose ball, leading to a 56-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo.

The Blue Bombers gave up a few explosive plays, most notably when Makai Polk found a seam between Major Williams and Deatrick Nichols and caught a 55-yard bomb from Kelly in the second quarter. Despite this, it was still a decent night overall.

Toronto entered this week averaging 7.9 yards per play, which ranked first in the CFL. They averaged 7.2 on Friday, and were held below 30 points for the first time this season.

Special specials

Winnipeg’s special teams units were top-ranked in the CFL heading into Week 6, and they’ll surely stay there after another strong outing.

Trey Vaval was excellent once again, aside from a costly fumble (more on that in a moment). He made a great return near the midway point of the second quarter when he crossed the field and found a seam for 56 yards, leading to a field goal.

The 25-year-old then made the play of the game near the midway point of the fourth quarter when he brought a missed field goal back 129 yards for a touchdown. The key block came from Tanner Cadwallader — who may have gotten away with a hold — as Vaval ran the length of the field untouched.

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player returned the ball 11 times for 332 yards and a score. Even with the fumble, that’s pretty exceptional.

After missing three long field goals over his last two games, Sergio Castillo went five-of-six in this one. Two of his kicks came from considerable distance, as he connected from 56 yards in the first quarter and 53 yards in the second quarter.

Janarion Grant, who became a local star over four seasons in Winnipeg, was held mostly at bay in the return game for Toronto, save for a 38-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. He made a blunder on Castillo’s late-game miss, muffing the return. This resulted in a single point, which sealed the game for Winnipeg.

Ball security

The last time the Blue Bombers played at home, they fumbled six times and lost three of them, which was a big part of the reason they lost 23-18 against the Edmonton Elks.

On Friday night, Winnipeg fumbled twice and lost both.

Ontaria Wilson was stripped by Benjie Franklin near the Toronto goal line on Winnipeg’s opening possession. Tarvarus McFadden recovered the ball for the Argonauts, taking what would have likely resulted in a touchdown off the board.

Early in the fourth quarter, Trey Vaval mishandled a punt, and the ball bounced upfield into the arms of Jack Cassar. Though the returner made up for the mistake with a subsequent return touchdown, it still could have been costly.

In the end, Winnipeg lost the turnover battle three-to-one. By my count, this is just the second time this season a team has lost the turnover battle and won the game.

Clearly, this team needs to improve its ball security.

Safety measures

The Argonauts started rookie Ethan John at safety on Friday night, a change that was made necessary by the ratio. Cameron Judge missed the game due to a head injury, and he was replaced with an American at weak-side linebacker, which required Toronto to start an extra Canadian elsewhere.

John was a second-team OUA all-star at the University of Windsor in 2025, but he didn’t play safety during his collegiate career. With the 24-year-old learning a new position — and his backup, Bubba Bolden, signing with the Boatmen just three days ago — one would expect the Blue Bombers to test him early and often with deep shots down the field.

That didn’t happen. Brown mostly stuck to the same intermediate passing game we’ve seen since Tommy Condell took over the offence. Winnipeg tested John early in the fourth quarter, and Nic Demski drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone, though it was mostly negated by an offside penalty on the veteran receiver.

Winnipeg’s offence doesn’t rely on the deep ball, but it’d be nice to see them take more shots — particularly when the other team has a rookie holding down the back end.

“Road” warriors

Friday night’s game was technically an Argonauts home game, an arrangement that was made after the team was displaced from BMO Field for the FIFA World Cup.

Of course, you’d never have known that aside from a few branding changes around the stadium and Winnipeg’s white uniforms. Then again, wearing white may have been an advantage for Winnipeg considering it felt like 34 degrees with the humidex at kickoff.

Plenty of fans have asked about the financial arrangement between Toronto and Winnipeg for Friday’s game, though both teams have been mum on the details. The same was true for Saskatchewan when they hosted an Argonauts “home” game at Mosaic Stadium last month.

It would probably be fair to speculate that the financial arrangement was somewhat similar to past neutral site games like Touchdown Atlantic, which saw the CFL essentially purchase a home game from the Argonauts and take over all logistics. However, this is just speculation.

When their financial reports are published next spring, it’ll be interesting to see how the extra home game affected finances in Winnipeg and Saskatchewan. As the two publicly-owned teams in the CFL, the Blue Bombers and Roughriders provide the only financial information made available to the public each year.

As an aside, it’s a little funny that the team with the best home-field advantage in the CFL is now technically 0-2 at home and 3-0 on the road.

The streak

Winnipeg’s sellout streak has come to an end at 16 games.

The team reported official attendance of 32,134 for Friday’s game, which was 209 short of a full house.

One could argue that the streak remains intact since this was technically a “road” game, but that’s semantics. For all intents and purposes, it’s over.

With that said, the club still deserves a ton of credit for what they’ve accomplished. No other team in the CFL has come particularly close to selling out a game this season, much less for consecutive weeks.

On the clock

The CFL switched to a 35-second running play clock this season, though its implementation was inconsistent to start the year. After having five weeks to adjust, the system now appears to be working pretty seamlessly.

Winnipeg had the play clock up on the big screens at Princess Auto Stadium, which I’m fairly certain was new. The 35-second clock reset quickly after the completion of the previous play, and it appeared TSN’s broadcast had the same clock visible for most of the game.

The more consistent clock cost Winnipeg near the end of the first quarter, as Dru Brown was charged with a time-count violation. It didn’t even appear the offence was particularly close to getting the play off, and it cost them five yards. Fortunately for them, Brown hit Tim White for a 35-yard touchdown on the following play.

35 seconds isn’t a lot of time between plays, which is by design — the CFL wants a fast, fresh pace of play.

Next up

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-2) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-5) on Sunday, July 19. The Redblacks have been awful to start the season. Head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie has ripped the team multiple times and starting quarterback Jake Maier admitted he doesn’t know how to turn things around.

The obvious question heading into next week is whether or not Dru Brown will get the chance to face his former team. Brown was traded from Ottawa to Winnipeg a little over two weeks ago, and Dinwiddie has since publicly criticized him, questioning his arm strength and suggesting he became a “little bit of a distraction” for the Redblacks.

The veteran quarterback took the high road when asked about Dinwiddie’s comments, but it’d be perfectly understandable if he was excited about the opportunity to go to Ottawa and hand them a sixth-straight loss.