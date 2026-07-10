Connect with us

Ottawa Redblacks

‘I don’t know’: Jake Maier not sure how to turn winless Ottawa Redblacks around

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

They say that ignorance is bliss, but a lack of answers for the Redblacks’ 0-5 start isn’t improving the mood in Ottawa.

After Thursday night’s blowout defeat against the Elks, quarterback Jake Maier acknowledged that he was at a loss for how to turn things around.

“I don’t know yet. I don’t know,” he admitted on TSN 1200‘s post-game show. “Obviously, we have like 10 days here to prepare for our next opponent, and I’m sure I’ll have more answers for you in the days to come. But right now, it’s too fresh. We’ll see. We have a lot to talk about.”

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

The Redblacks kept things competitive through three quarters in Edmonton, trailing just 16-14 entering the final frame. Then the wheels came off, as the Elks scored 24 fourth-quarter points and held Ottawa to a field goal in order to secure a 40-17 victory.

Head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie tore into his team in the aftermath of their Week 5 loss to Saskatchewan, but was surprisingly subdued following their dismal response in Week 6. Instead, he preached team unity and an end to finger-pointing in the team’s search for answers, offering no greater insight than his quarterback.

“We’ve got to find some solutions. Just talking to the team and us as a staff, we’ve got to find ways to scheme up some things to give our players some better opportunities,” he told the media. “We gotta find some answers. I told those guys they just gotta stick together. If we start panicking and turning on each other, that ain’t gonna help out.”

Maier completed 26-of-39 passes for 293 yards and one touchdown, but also threw four interceptions in the defeat. Two of those turnovers came amidst the fourth-quarter collapse, as the Redblacks rapidly lost control of the game.

“Going into the fourth quarter, one-possession game, just didn’t make enough plays at the end to keep us in it,” Maier explained. “Then towards the end, just kind of making decisions a little bit more out of desperation to try to get back into the game, and obviously they didn’t go our way. It just kind of snowballed.”

Through five losses, Maier has laboured at the bottom of the CFL’s quarterback leaderboard, completing 123-of-184 passes for 1,372 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The offence as a whole has struggled, with high-priced free agent running back Greg Bell a non-factor in games and star receiver Eugene Lewis an afterthought in the passing attack.

That has led some to question why Maier was anointed as the starter in training camp to begin with, leading the Redblacks to ship his predecessor, Dru Brown, to Winnipeg via trade. Receiver Ayden Eberhardt cautioned rash judgments on that front, noting that it can take time for a new-look roster to build an identity.

“It does take time for teams to be able to gel with a new coaching staff, new quarterback,” he told TSN 1200. “Not an excuse at all, but it does take a little bit more time than just snapping your fingers and being like, ‘Alright, this is what it is, you guys should be ready to go.’ We’ve just got to start taking those next steps. I think we’ve shown flashes, and we just need to put a full game together.”

It is unclear if Maier will even be afforded the opportunity to work through the Redblacks’ problems. Veteran backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson took over under centre at the end of the fourth quarter, getting his first taste of action since signing with the team.

Dinwiddie has a long-standing relationship with Bethel-Thompson and won a Grey Cup with him as the starter in Toronto. While he attempted to deflect some of the blame for Thursday’s loss away from Maier, the coach acknowledged that the starting quarterback position would be examined closely this week

“We’ll look at it. The one thing is we’re so one-dimensional on offence right now, we’re asking the quarterback to make some amazing throws on second-and-long. It’s tough sledding. If we stay on schedule, I think we’ll have some better quarterback play there,” he remarked.

“I just wanted Mac to get in there, get his feet wet. He hasn’t took a snap in a long time, and he’s only had a few days of practice with us. We’ll look at everything when it comes to that.”

Regardless of whether Maier maintains the job or not, the Redblacks will need to find an answer to the question that perplexed him post-game. How can the season be turned around?

“We’ve got to stay level-headed. We’ve got to stay upbeat because this is the CFL, you’ve got 18 games,” Eberhardt said. “Anything can really happen, and I truly believe that once one (win) happens, we can start getting on a roll and we can make some noise. We just need to start with one.”

The Redblacks (0-5) will be back in action on Sunday, July 19, when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-2) at TD Place. It will mark the return of Dru Brown to Ottawa, though it is unclear what quarterbacks will start for either team.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Next Game Friday, July 17

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Alberta Golden Bears sign former NCAA quarterback Christian Veilleux

John Hodge

Mike O’Shea: Willie Jefferson still ‘most dominant defensive lineman’ in CFL

JC Abbott

Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: bank on points aplenty in Dru Brown’s Winnipeg return

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats miss target without Bo Levi Mitchell

Coach Dennis McKnight

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions hire Dennis McKnight as special teams coordinator

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign Northwestern standout Carmine Bastone

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin records hat trick as Edmonton Elks blow out Ottawa Redblacks (& seven other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Five down low: why long Calgary Stampeders losing streak continued in Montreal

Adrian Greene

Calgary Stampeders

Adrian Greene returns for Calgary Stampeders against Alouettes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Corey Mace has ‘utmost confidence’ in rookie CFL kicker Alex Hale

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders cook Jake Dolegala, eat Tiger-Cats for dinner (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea: Willie Jefferson still ‘most dominant defensive lineman’ in CFL

Damonte Coxie

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Bombers DB alleges Argos’ Damonte Coxie slapped several times before controversial ejection

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ blowout loss to Saskatchewan leaves more questions than answers (& six other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3DownNation Podcast: Redblacks and Tiger-Cats falter, Brown shines, Coxie gets ejected

Dewayne Hendrix

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts cut DeWayne Hendrix, sign one

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts add former second-round NFL draft pick Denzel Mims to negotiation list

James Burnip

Ottawa Redblacks

Toronto Argonauts acquire former Alabama punter James Burnip in trade with Ottawa Redblacks

A football player wearing a Blue Bombers uniform and helmet stands on the field during a game.

Ottawa Redblacks

Dru Brown wishes Ottawa Redblacks the best, takes high road after Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ victory

Rushawn Baker

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Elon standout Rushawn Baker

Montreal Alouettes

Scare, response, and a new hero: Alouettes edge Stampeders (& nine other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

B.C. Lions

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes release kicker Lewis Ward

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders defend crown on banner day

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions run out of options, drop opener to Riders (& 11 other thoughts)

Cory McDiarmid

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions fire special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid

Ottawa Redblacks

‘It’s just beyond me’: Ryan Dinwiddie unloads on Ottawa Redblacks for poor ‘football intelligence’

Dru Brown

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks trade Dru Brown to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dru Brown addresses Ottawa Redblacks departure, defends arm strength

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders suffer setback

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

Ajou Ajou

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with Ajou Ajou after CFL reinstatement

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Cut right after ‘I do’: Montreal Alouettes kicker Lewis Ward details wedding week release by Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories