A.J. Ouellette set to return for Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 6 vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

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Star running back A.J. Ouellette is set to return for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 6 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 30-year-old missed two games with an ankle injury he suffered in the team’s Week 3 win over the Calgary Stampeders. He was on the sidelines for Saskatchewan’s 40-34 loss to the Toronto Argonauts in Week 4 and 27-22 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 5.

“Honestly, it was close last week, but looking at it I thought we could get the job done. A.J.’s our workhorse and I thought the extra time off was good for him. Everything trends that way and we hope to see him out there,” head coach Corey Mace told the media on Wednesday.

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“I’ve been with Coach Mace for a while now and he knows if something’s bugging, something’s probably bugging,” Ouellette told the media Wednesday. “At this point, with the ballers that we got in the backfield, if I’m not feeling 100 percent and I feel like someone else can step in there better, let them.”

Through two regular-season games in 2026, Ouellette has rushed 33 times for 153 yards while catching three passes for 18 yards. American rookie Quali Conley started in his place for both games and posted 20 carries for 107 yards with one touchdown, plus three receptions for 17 yards.

“Conley has been incredible for us moving the ball, but also picking up blitzes and doing all the nuances that we ask of that position,” Mace said.

“(We have) confidence across the board with anyone that’s going to step in there,” Ouellette added.

Ouellette confirmed he feels back to 100 percent. The five-foot-eight, 210-pound ball-carrier dropped weight for 2025 and rushed 248 times for 1,222 yards while hauling in 35 balls for 250 yards with nine total touchdowns, including eight on the ground. He set single-season career highs in carries and rushing yards after playing 17 regular-season games.

“(Running backs coach) Andrew (Harris) is trying to change the way I run a little bit to protect myself and make my career last as long as possible. He’s still trying really hard to get it done, I told him I’m going to head-butt people still. He preaches on it every day,” Ouellette said.

“We work on it during individual and any time we’re in the meeting room, ‘You could have been here, could have gotten a little bit more green grass here. Why are you going into contact like this?’ It’s something we work on every day. That’s my style: I want to wear people down so that the receivers can make plays during the game, beat up a DB so he can’t guard them as well, but I can’t do that if I’m not out there.”

Luckily for Ouellette, his ankle injury was minor and he’s ready to rejoin his teammates for game day at Mosaic Stadium.

Hamilton (2-2) visits Saskatchewan (3-1) on Sunday, July 12 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The Ticats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.