Riders’ RB A.J. Ouellette reveals 25-pound weight loss, newly shredded physique

Running back A.J. Ouellette will look a little different when he reports for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ training camp this May.

The 29-year-old ball carrier took to Instagram on Friday to unveil a shredded new physique, courtesy of a nine-week “best transformation” challenge at his gym, No Name Athletics in Piqua, Oh. According to his post, Ouellette has dropped down to 200.6 pounds after beginning the offseason at a robust 225.

“If you’re going to do something, don’t just half-ass it—you have to go all in! If you’re leaving your old self behind, leave it for good and never look back. I wished my old lifestyle a slow, painful death, and now the new me is taking ownership of my life and who I am!

This competition started with a few friends trash-talking, but the love, respect, and encouragement from start to finish were incredible. The No Name Family can’t be beat—and the people here will fight to the death!”

“I started at 225 lbs and, honestly, forgot to take a picture of my weight until a couple of days after the cut began. I was angry and depressed from a season of pain and disappointment. We’ve silenced the demons whispering in our ears, and now we’ve cut down to 200 lbs and feel great!

I hope this two-month transformation inspires someone to get off the couch and better themselves. We also have coaches who offer personal training if you need help along the way. It’s not easy, but nothing worth doing ever is!”

Ouellette had a challenging first season with the Riders after signing a massive free-agent contract that made him the highest-paid American running back in the league. He battled nagging hip injuries beginning in training camp and was limited to just eight games in 2024, recording 130 carries for 550 yards, 16 catches for 147 yards, and scoring three touchdowns. The two-time East Division all-star averaged only 4.2 yards per rush, which ranked last in the CFL among players with over 100 carries.

The veteran running back is a notorious gym rat and has even dabbled in semi-pro wrestling, with head coach Corey Mace being forced to ask him to stop lifting so heavy in order to preserve his body. It appears he has taken that to heart by dramatically changing his workout routine, perhaps fuelled by the fact the Riders quietly renegotiated his contract in January to cut his hard money earnings down to $152,100 from $170,500.

No Name Athletics posted a brief online poll to compare the transformations made by their members during the challenge, though it is unclear who won or if Rider Nation discovered it in time to stuff the ballot box.

There are two and a half months remaining until training camp opens, which should give Ouellette time to tweak the functionality of his newly chiselled body and discover his ideal playing weight. The Riders will open the 2025 CFL regular season against the Ottawa Redblacks at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5 with kickoff slated for 9:00 p.m. EDT.