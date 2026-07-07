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Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign two, release one

Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebacker Jalen Rayam and American defensive back Bubba Bolden.

Rayam attended training camp with the Argonauts but was released at its conclusion. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The six-foot, 225-pound defender played at the University of Texas at El Paso in 2024, though he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s first game. He previously played at Middle Tennessee State and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

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The Calgary native’s older brother, T.J., spent two seasons along the defensive line with the Stampeders.

Bolden was released by the Montreal Alouettes on Monday. The six-foot-three, 204-pound defender dressed for five regular-season games over two years with the team, recording two defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and one interception.

The native of Las Vegas, Nev. played collegiately at the University of Miami, where he played 23 games and made 127 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He was named second-team All-ACC in 2020.

The Argonauts have also released Canadian offensive lineman Gavin Coakes.

The Winnipeg native was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of British Columbia. As he was injured at the time, he remained at the U Sports level that season before signing his first professional contract in December. He played 42 collegiate games with the Thunderbirds.

The six-foot-four, 315-pound blocker signed with the Argonauts in December and made the team’s practice roster in December. He was promoted to the active roster this past week against the Calgary Stampeders.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-2) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-2) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 10 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 58-36 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Blue Bombers overcame an injury to Zach Collaros to narrowly beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

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