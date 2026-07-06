3DownNation Podcast: Mitchell goes down, Dinwiddie goes off, Adams Jr. shines

John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss the injuries to Bo Levi Mitchell and Zach Collaros, the performance of Tre Ford and Taylor Elgersma, Ryan Dinwiddie ripping the Ottawa Redblacks, Vernon Adams Jr. having a career day for the Calgary Stampeders, the B.C. Lions getting their first win of the season, Ajou Ajou’s reinstatement by the CFL, and Lewis Ward’s release from the Montreal Alouettes.
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