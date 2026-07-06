Connect with us

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks rule Bennett Williams out for season with torn Achilles

Bennett Williams
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks have ruled out American defensive back Bennett Williams for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles.

“He’s going to be done for the year,” head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie told the media on Monday. “He’ll go get surgery here pretty soon, get that fixed. It’s tough, I feel bad for him. He’s been working his butt off, doing the right things.”

The 27-year-old started the team’s first four regular-season games at boundary halfback, recording 12 defensive tackles and five special teams tackles.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The native of Campbell, Calif. is in his third season with the Redblacks, having made 56 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 24 career regular-season CFL games.

Williams made 12 starts over his first two seasons in Ottawa, seeing time at strong-side linebacker, field-side halfback, and safety.

The six-foot, 206-pound defender finished his collegiate career at the University of Oregon, and had a stint with the Miami Dolphins after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-4) will visit the Edmonton Elks (3-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, July 9 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a 27-22 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Elks suffered their first loss of the season against the B.C. Lions in Kelowna.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Tommy Stevens closes out scrappy Saskatchewan Roughriders win in Ottawa (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Mike O’Shea: Taylor Elgersma ‘took care of the football’ for Blue Bombers, ‘handled himself very well’

JC Abbott

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Toronto Argonauts get exposed

B.C. Lions

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin swallowed by Lions as Edmonton Elks suffer first defeat (& seven other thoughts)

Edmonton Elks

Intangibles more important than drops in assessing Elks’ Austin Mack: Cody Fajardo

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation Podcast: Mitchell goes down, Dinwiddie goes off, Adams Jr. shines

Calgary Stampeders

‘One of the better games I’ve ever seen’: Vernon Adams Jr. etches himself into Calgary Stampeders’ record book

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Tommy Stevens closes out scrappy Saskatchewan Roughriders win in Ottawa (& other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 27-22 win over Ottawa

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea: Taylor Elgersma ‘took care of the football’ for Blue Bombers, ‘handled himself very well’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Taylor Elgersma, Winnipeg Blue Bombers overcome Collaros injury to beat Hamilton (& nine other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell undergoes ankle surgery, Hamilton Tiger-Cats expect ‘full recovery’

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell vows to return for Hamilton Tiger-Cats ‘ASAP’

Toronto Argonauts

Ryan Hunter, Cameron Judge miss practice with Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts

Rogers to buy remaining stake in MLSE for $4.35 billion

Bennett Williams

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks rule Bennett Williams out for season with torn Achilles

Eric Cumberbatch

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks bring back Eric Cumberbatch

Terry Wilson

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign QB Terry Wilson, two others

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 4

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Amar Doman

B.C. Lions

Amar Doman believes CFL finances ‘solid as hell,’ B.C. Lions ‘on track’ for profitability

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts unconcerned by sideline spat between Chad Kelly, Mike Miller in Montreal

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes release kicker Lewis Ward

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders defend crown on banner day

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions run out of options, drop opener to Riders (& 11 other thoughts)

Justin Rankin

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 1

Corey Mace Rolan Milligan Jr.

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

RedblacksGen, ElksGen

MAIN SLIDER

Ryan Dinwiddie’s Ottawa Redblacks debut marred by miscues (& 13 other thoughts)

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

Wynton McManis

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Wynton McManis talked to Saskatchewan Roughriders, other teams in CFL free agency

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories