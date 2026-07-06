Ottawa Redblacks rule Bennett Williams out for season with torn Achilles

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The Ottawa Redblacks have ruled out American defensive back Bennett Williams for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles.

“He’s going to be done for the year,” head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie told the media on Monday. “He’ll go get surgery here pretty soon, get that fixed. It’s tough, I feel bad for him. He’s been working his butt off, doing the right things.”

The 27-year-old started the team’s first four regular-season games at boundary halfback, recording 12 defensive tackles and five special teams tackles.

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The native of Campbell, Calif. is in his third season with the Redblacks, having made 56 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 24 career regular-season CFL games.

Williams made 12 starts over his first two seasons in Ottawa, seeing time at strong-side linebacker, field-side halfback, and safety.

The six-foot, 206-pound defender finished his collegiate career at the University of Oregon, and had a stint with the Miami Dolphins after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-4) will visit the Edmonton Elks (3-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, July 9 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a 27-22 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Elks suffered their first loss of the season against the B.C. Lions in Kelowna.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 880 CHED in Edmonton.