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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders release Dolani Robinson, sign one

Photo courtesy: Martyne Vallerand/B.C. Lions

The Calgary Stampeders have released Canadian defensive back Dolani Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.

The six-foot-two, 201-pound defender started the team’s last two games at field-side cornerback, recording 13 defensive tackles.

The 26-year-old joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and dressed for eight regular-season games as a rookie, making eight defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

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The native of Kingston, Jamaica, who was raised in Toronto, attended last year’s CFL Combine in Regina where he ran a 4.52-second forty-yard dash and leaped 36 inches in the vertical jump.

Robinson played two collegiate seasons at the University of Regina, where he recorded 45 tackles and nine pass knockdowns over 16 games. He was named a Canada West all-star in 2024.

The Stampeders have also signed American defensive lineman Khairi Manns.

The six-foot-two, 228-pound native of New Rochelle, N.Y. attended training camp with the team and dressed for both preseason games, making two defensive tackles including one tackle for loss. He was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

The 25-year-old played collegiately at James Madison, Colorado, and Maine. He was named second-team All-Sun Belt in 2024 after recording 70 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two pass breakups.

Canadian receiver Matt Sibley has also been placed on the retired list to return to the University of Calgary for his final year of U Sports eligibility.

The five-foot-ten, 190-pound target was a fifth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft and spent the first month of the season on Calgary’s practice roster.

The Calgary Stampeders (2-2) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 11 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 58-36 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Alouettes were on bye last week.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

Next Game Thursday, July 9

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