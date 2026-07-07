3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 5

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Week 5 is in the books but there’s still time to take one last look back at the best and worst it had to offer.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2026 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders

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The 33-year-old had not only the best offensive performance of the week but one of the best offensive performances in the recent history of the CFL. Adams Jr. completed 20-of-25 pass attempts for 405 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions on Friday night, shredding Toronto’s secondary with ease. He also scored a 22-yard rushing touchdown to help the Stampeders win 58-36, finishing just four points shy of tying the franchise single-game scoring record. Adams Jr. now has 11 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season.

Honourable mention: RB James Butler, B.C. Lions

Defensive player of the week: LB Darnell Sankey, B.C. Lions

The Lions were miserable on defence through their first three games of the season and entered Week 5 facing all kinds of adversity. Sankey stepped up at middle linebacker to help the unit get back on track, recording six defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, and a game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter. After three 100-yard rushing games to start the year, Justin Rankin was limited to 19 yards on seven carries for the Elks, and Sankey was a big part of the reason why. If the veteran defender keeps playing at this level, B.C.’s defence should continue to improve.

Honourable mention: DB Zy Alexander, Calgary Stampeders

Special teams player of the week: KR Mathew Sexton, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The native of Clinton, Mich. made a huge splash in his first career CFL game, returning a punt 101 yards for a touchdown early in the second half. Filling in for an injured James Letcher Jr., Sexton returned four punts for 140 yards and two kickoffs for 49 yards, excelling against the team that cut him during rookie camp. The Roughriders had a relatively quiet day on offence, which made Sexton’s touchdown and instant field position all the more important.

Honourable mention: P John Haggerty, Toronto Argonauts

Breakout player of the week: DB Zy Alexander, Calgary Stampeders

The 24-year-old played only his second career regular-season game in Week 5 but has already established himself as a ballhawk, snagging two interceptions. The first interception was particularly impressive as Chad Kelly fired a ball down the seam and Alexander stabbed it in the air to make a one-handed grab. The six-foot-two, 187-pound defender looks like a great find for the Stampeders at boundary halfback, which is one of the toughest positions to play in the secondary.

Honourable mention: LB Parker McKenna, B.C. Lions

Offensive line of the week: Calgary Stampeders

The unit of D’Antne Demery, Zack Williams, Christopher Fortin, Christy Nkanu, and Bakyne Coly was excellent against the Argonauts, helping Vernon Adams Jr. have a career day. Coly made his first career start after right tackle William Barnes was benched, with head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson saying he didn’t feel Barnes was playing up to snuff. The Purdue product clearly rose to the occasion, as the team allowed only one sack and generated 101 yards along the ground.

Honourable mention: B.C. Lions

Coach of the week: DC Mike Benevides, B.C. Lions

The 58-year-old was under immense pressure this week amid his unit’s poor start to the season, and even picked up the slack on special teams after the firing of Cory McDiarmid. B.C.’s defence responded well, forcing four takeaways after recording none during the club’s 0-3 start. Justin Rankin was limited to 19 yards along the ground and the Elks managed only 6.7 yards per play, a massive improvement from the 7.8 yards per play the Lions allowed through their first three games.

Honourable mention: OC Pat DelMonaco, Calgary Stampeders

KENNY LAWLER GETS IN THE END ZONE EARLY 😤 The Ticats are wasting no time getting things started 👀 🗓️: Bombers vs. Ticats LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+@fanduelcanada Canada Day Weekend | #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/eeJFaALjAd — CFL (@CFL) July 5, 2026

Best play of the week: Kenny Lawler’s touchdown catch

This play was so incredible that it was initially ruled an incompletion. The ball initially landed in the hands of defensive back Jonathan Moxey, though Kenny Lawler outmuscled him for possession while sliding toward the back of the end zone. Though it initially appeared Lawler was out of bounds by the time he gained possession of the ball, the replay showed that he had secured it in-bounds for a score. It was an exceptional player from one of the CFL’s best players.

Honourable mention: Zy Alexander’s interception

RING RING… WE GOT A HOUSE CALL!!! ☎️ Mathew Sexton tiptoes the sideline and returns it the distance! 🗓️: Roughriders vs REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS2 and CFL+@fanduelcanada Canada Day Weekend | #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/XAAWaa4oqp — CFL (@CFL) July 4, 2026

Worst play of the week: Noah Gettman’s failed tackle

Kickers aren’t exactly known for their tackling ability but Noah Gettman’s shoddy takedown attempt on Friday night was pathetic even by punter standards. Mathew Sexton was streaking down the sideline for Saskatchewan with Gettman as the lone man to beat. Gettman outweighs the returner by nearly 30 pounds but didn’t get in his way and barely tried to push him out of bounds, allowing him to run by for a 101-yard score.

Honourable mention: Tre Ford’s interception

Best game of the week: Edmonton Elks at B.C. Lions

There was another stellar crowd in Kelowna this past week, and it was treated to a strong performance from a Lions team desperate to notch its first win of the season. B.C.’s defence had easily its best performance of the year, forcing four takeaways and shutting down Justin Rankin along the ground, while James Butler broke out with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Elks played a dramatic, hard-fought game despite the loss, as Cody Fajardo threw for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Ottawa Redblacks

Worst game of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

This was not only the worst game of the week but the worst game of the season. It was bad enough when Zach Collaros went down with an upper-body injury, but Bo Levi Mitchell being carted off after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury was even worse. The injuries hung over the game like a dark cloud and neither offence was able to move the ball effectively with their backups, leading to a sloppy, low-scoring affair.

Honourable mention: Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders