Montreal Alouettes sign QB Terry Wilson, two others

Photo courtesy: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback Terry Wilson. The team made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The 28-year-old attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers but left the team shortly before the start of the preseason. He was initially placed on the suspended list, though the club cut him loose near the end of May.

The six-foot-three, 207-pound passer joined the team as a free agent in 2024 and dressed for 36 regular-season games in a depth role, completing 12-of-22 passes for 83 yards and one interception.

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Wilson split his collegiate career between the University of Oregon, University of Kentucky, University of New Mexico, and Garden City Community College. He started 31 combined games between the Wildcats and Lobos, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 4,501 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,062 yards and 11 scores.

The native of Oklahoma City attended rookie minicamp with the Dallas Cowboys after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the 2022 season with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, appearing in six games and making one start.

The Alouettes have also signed American receiver Shaleak Knotts and American defensive lineman T.J. Guy.

Knotts spent four collegiate seasons at the University of Maryland, where he caught 44 passes for 717 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He had a stint with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

Guy played five collegiate seasons at the University of Michigan, where he made 66 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one interception over 48 games. The 23-year-old native of Brockton, Mass. helped the Wolverines win a National Championship in 2023.

Montreal has also released American linebacker Bubba Bolden. He dressed for five regular-season games over two years with the team, recording two defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, and one interception.

The Montreal Alouettes (3-1) will host the Calgary Stampeders (2-2) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, July 11 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off a 58-36 win over the Toronto Argonauts, while the Alouettes were on bye last week.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.