Connect with us

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions star Justin McInnis ‘almost stopped playing’ after misuse by Saskatchewan Roughriders

Justin McInnis
Photo courtesy: Jamie Douglas/B.C. Lions

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are a franchise with few regrets these days — a Grey Cup title tends to do that. But for some in the Queen City, Justin McInnis will always be one that got away.

The two-time All-CFL receiver was a first-round pick by the Riders in the 2019 CFL Draft, but failed to meet expectations in three seasons with the team. It was only after the franchise let him walk for nothing in free agency that the native of Pierrefonds, Que., blossomed into one of the most feared pass catchers in three-down football.

“To be honest, I think the biggest thing was B.C. understood what kind of receiver I was more than Saskatchewan,” McInnis explained to 3DownNation. “They tried to use me more as a traditional tight end hybrid receiver, that’s not my game. I’m better out in space. I’m better when I can use my height and use those advantages.”

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

McInnis made just 10 catches for 149 yards in his rookie season with Saskatchewan in 2019. After the cancelled 2020 season, he reportedly arrived at his second training camp out of shape and struggled to stay healthy, making five catches for 83 yards in five games.

The 2022 season offered some redemption for the highly-touted target, as he set new career highs with 33 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Even so, the Riders decided it was time to move on and didn’t renew his contract. That was the best thing to happen to McInnis in his career.

“After Saskatchewan, I kind of lost my love for the game. Growing up, you’re always the number one guy, you’re the highlight, and then I get to Saskatchewan, that wasn’t the case. Riddled with injuries and couldn’t find myself out of it. I almost stopped playing,” he admitted.

“I went to B.C. with a clear mind, clear head, trying to find that love again. When I got there, they gave me the chance to do that. I guess that’s what I needed. I needed someone to give me the chance to be myself on the field. When they gave me that, and I saw that’s what they were allowing me to do, I was like, ‘Alright, here we go, we’re back. Time to run with it.'”

In his first season with the Lions, McInnis was utilized as the team’s sixth receiver and emergency fill-in, but still managed 46 catches for 690 yards and five touchdowns — 94 more yards and three more majors than he had produced during his entire tenure with the Green and White.

The next year, he more than doubled his career high once again, becoming the focal point of the B.C. offence and leading the CFL in receiving with 92 catches for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns. His production decreased in 2025, but not by much, as the six-foot-four, 214-pound target still finished third in league receiving yards with 1,256 on 72 receptions, adding seven more majors.

Softening the blow for fans in Saskatchewan has been the consistently high level of play from their own Canadian pass catchers, most notably Samuel Emilus. The two-time thousand-yard receiver has not been quite as productive as McInnis over the past three years, but recently rocketed past him to become the CFL’s second-highest-paid player at the position. In the eyes of many, that was possible due to a mega-deal signed by McInnis after the 2024 season, which still places him fifth league-wide.

“His rookie season, (Emilus) was actually living with me. Great guy off the field, great player on the field — we all know that,” McInnis said. “He had some injuries last year, but when he was in the game, he made an impact. You don’t win Canadian MVP of the Grey Cup without performing. You look at that game, he had some huge catches. He’s an awesome guy, I’m super happy for him. Everything he got, he deserves. I have nothing bad to say about it.”

McInnis has earned a reputation as a Saskatchewan slayer, largely due to a 14-catch, 243-yard performance in Week 6 of his breakout 2024 campaign. He added a 119-yard outing against the Riders later that same year, and caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in their playoff meeting.

However, that was a bit of a misnomer last season, as he combined for just six catches for 89 yards in three regular-season meetings with the Riders. His best performance came in the West Final, posting four receptions for 68 yards in the loss.

While he insists that he treats games against his old team the same as any other, McInnis is still hoping for better results in 2026.

“Last year wasn’t good enough. I gotta do better, to be honest,” he said. “Look at 2024, I had that monstrous game, but last year, there were games against them that I would definitely wish I could have back. There are plays I left out there.”

The B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet for the first time this season on Saturday, June 13, at Mosaic Stadium. It marks the season opener for both teams after a Week 1 bye.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Wynton McManis talked to Saskatchewan Roughriders, other teams in CFL free agency

John Hodge

Mike Miller tuning out Toronto Argonauts doubters

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions star Justin McInnis ‘almost stopped playing’ after misuse by Saskatchewan Roughriders

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Week 2 Picks

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 2

Corey Mace Rolan Milligan Jr.

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

Justin Rankin

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 1

Greg Junior

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

Dasha

Calgary Stampeders

Viral TikTok sensation Dasha to perform Stampede Bowl halftime show in Calgary

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil 2026 uniform schedule, tease new look

Justin McInnis

Saskatchewan Roughriders

B.C. Lions star Justin McInnis ‘almost stopped playing’ after misuse by Saskatchewan Roughriders

CJ Reavis, Cody Fajardo, hit to the head

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFL fines three defenders for high QB hits

Nic Demski

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nic Demski good to go for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against Hamilton

Tim White

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Scott Milanovich expects Tim White to have extra motivation against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Braxton Hill

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Braxton Hill to start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Winnipeg

Mike Miller

Toronto Argonauts

Mike Miller tuning out Toronto Argonauts doubters

Jake Herslow

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts rule out Jake Herslow, DeWayne Hendrix against Montreal

RedblacksGen, ElksGen

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie’s Ottawa Redblacks debut marred by miscues (& 13 other thoughts)

Daniel Alfredsson

Ottawa Redblacks

Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson attends Ottawa Redblacks’ season opener

Justin Lawrence

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes place Justin Lawrence on six-game injured list

Anthony Vandal

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign former Argonauts starter Anthony Vandal, three others

Bell Media, DAZN, YouTube graphic

News

CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

Halifax stadium

News

$1.5 billion Halifax stadium, entertainment district proposal renews CFL expansion hopes

Keon Hatcher Sr.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: how teams stack up entering full preseason slate

BC Place

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions negotiating new stadium lease amidst Vancouver Whitecaps crisis: report

Kory Woodruff

B.C. Lions

One position battle for each CFL training camp

CFLonTSN

News

TSN broadcasting two CFL preseason games in 2026, remainder available to stream

Casey Sayles

B.C. Lions

Casey Sayles opens up on ‘unprofessional’ release by Tiger-Cats, decision to sign with B.C. Lions

Official Referee Touchdown

News

No more ties: CFL ratifies rule changes for 2026

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release disgruntled QB Terry Wilson

Nathan Rourke

CFL salaries

Highest-paid CFL players at every position for 2026

Spencer Brown

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts cut incumbent starter Spencer Brown, nine others

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Veteran QB Terry Wilson leaves Winnipeg Blue Bombers, added to suspended list

CFL football

B.C. Lions

Have CFL teams lost season ticket holders due to rule changes?

CBS Sports Network and CFL

News

CFL unveils broadcast schedule for final year of American TV deal with CBS Sports Network

Brayden Schager

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Hawaii QB Brayden Schager shines for Saskatchewan Roughriders in first CFL action

Tre Ford Larry Rountree III

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

‘I don’t care how good you run it’: Scott Milanovich puts one ability above rest in Tiger-Cats’ RB battle

Missed catch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ preseason loss to Calgary

Jake Maier

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks officially name Jake Maier starting quarterback for 2026, demote Dru Brown

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories