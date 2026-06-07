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Toronto Argonauts

Can’t hide this Hickey: Toronto Argonauts sign Youngstown State DB, release one

Photo courtesy: Youngstown State Athletics

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Dathan Hickey.

The six-foot-one, 200-pound spent the final two years of his collegiate career at Youngstown State University. After missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, he saw action in 10 games as a senior in 2025, recording 67 total tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble

Hickey transferred from Yale University, where he played from 2018 to 2023. In 30 games with the Bulldogs, he notched 101 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, 18 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

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In a corresponding move, the Argonauts released American defensive back Theran Johnson from the practice roster. He originally made the team out of training camp after recording four tackles in two preseason games.

Johnson played for the University of Oregon in 2025, where he tallied 17 tackles, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He transferred after three seasons at Northwestern University (2022-2024), where he recorded 103 tackles, three interceptions, and 21 pass deflections in 34 games. The native of Indianapolis, Ind., was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-0) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday, June 12, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts were on a bye in Week 1, while the Alouettes are coming off an overtime victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 25 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ in the United States and internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto, TSN 690 in Montreal, or 99.5 Montreal in French.

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