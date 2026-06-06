Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson attends Ottawa Redblacks’ season opener

Photo courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks had a local legend in attendance for their 2026 season opener on Saturday night.

Late in the third quarter, TSN captured footage of former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson braving the rain at field level. The NHL great is now an assistant coach for the franchise.

Ottawa Royalty in the house, 👋 Alfie! 3:00 ↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily 3DownNation Newsletter Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → Free. Unsubscribe anytime. By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9. 🗓️: Elks vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/OLjKl4Iiww — CFL (@CFL) June 7, 2026

Alfredsson played for the Senators from 1993 until 2013, setting franchise records in goals, assists and points. He would conclude his NHL career with one season for the Detroit Red Wings, retiring in 2014 after 1,246 games played. The native of Gothenburg, Sweden, scored 444 goals, registered 773 assists, and amassed 1,157 points.

A two-time Olympic medallist, winning gold in 2006 and silver in 2014, Alfredsson was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

The Redblacks hired two former Senators trainers this offseason, adding Gerry Townend as director of medical services and Chris Schwarz as director of high performance. It would appear to be that connection that brought Alfredsson out to TD Place.

Ottawa failed to impress in front of hockey royalty, as they fell 29-21 to the Edmonton Elks. The team is on a bye in Week 2, and do not return to the field until Saturday, June 20, when they’ll host the Toronto Argonauts.