Zach Collaros questionable for Winnipeg Blue Bombers against Argonauts

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially listed franchise quarterback Zach Collaros as questionable for Friday’s game against the Toronto Argonauts. He did not practice on Wednesday due to a neck injury, as per the team’s official report.

The 37-year-old left Sunday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after he was sacked on the first play of the second quarter. He completed five-of-seven pass attempts for 41 yards and an interception in the 14-13 victory.

The veteran passer reached 20,210 passing yards as a Blue Bomber before leaving the game, surpassing Khari Jones for second all-time in franchise history. Through four starts this season, he has thrown for 985 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

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Taylor Elgersma replaced Collaros under centre in Hamilton and completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 86 yards and one touchdown. Dru Brown, who had recently been acquired from the Ottawa Redblacks, did not dress for the game.

It remains unclear who will start at quarterback for Winnipeg on Friday. The team will release its official depth chart on Thursday morning.

The Blue Bombers have also listed offensive lineman Tui Eli (ankle) as questionable. Kevens Clercius (knee), Lane Novak (knee), Ethan Ball (thigh), Tanner Schmekel (calf), and Da’Shaan Dixon (hip) have all been ruled out.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-2) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-2) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 10 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 58-36 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, while the Blue Bombers overcame an injury to Zach Collaros to narrowly beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.