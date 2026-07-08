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Edmonton Elks

Tyron Vrede to make Edmonton Elks debut against Redblacks

Photo: Saskatchewan Roughriders. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Edmonton Elks will have Global linebacker Tyron Vrede in the lineup when they host the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday night. The team released its official depth chart on Wednesday.

The six-foot, 230-pound defender signed with the team earlier this week after his release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He spent the previous five seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording 41 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Vrede will dress in a backup role at weak-side linebacker behind Joel Dublanko, while Jadon Pearson will make his CFL debut in a depth role behind middle linebacker Dariel Djabome.

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Djabome, the third overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, made his first career start against the B.C. Lions last week. He recorded seven defensive tackles and one interception. The Elks have been banged up at linebacker this season with Nick Anderson and Brock Mogensen both on the six-game injured list.

In corresponding moves, the team has placed Canadian linebacker Justin Pace (foot) on the one-game injured list and American defensive back Ladarius Tennison on the practice roster.

The rest of Edmonton’s roster remains unchanged from last week when they suffered their first loss of the season in Kelowna, B.C.

The Edmonton Elks (3-1) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-4) at Commonwealth Stadium on Thursday, July 9 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a 27-22 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Elks suffered their first loss of the season against the B.C. Lions in Kelowna.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Edmonton Elks

Next Game Thursday, July 9

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