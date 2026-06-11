3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 2

3DownNation

Week 2 of the Canadian Football League season is here, featuring three games across three nights.

Things will start at Princess Auto Stadium for an interdivisional game where Tim White will face his former team for the first time, followed by a rematch of the 2024 East Final and the 2025 West Final.

We have nine contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

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Thursday, June 11: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-2.5) at 8:30 p.m. EDT

The Tiger-Cats suffered a heartbreaking defeat in Week 1, coughing up a double-digit second-half lead and an overtime fumble to lose to Montreal. Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 307 yards but was unable to find Kenny Lawler on three attempted deep shots and tossed a costly pick-six to Robert Kennedy III. The season started well for Winnipeg with a win against Calgary, as their defence clamped down for most of the second half and the offence set-up a walk-off field goal from Sergio Castillo. The Blue Bombers dominated the most recent matchup between these two teams, which Hamilton hasn’t forgotten. Wynton McManis will not play due to a nagging knee injury.

ABBOTT: The Ticats weren’t threatened on the ground by a banged-up Alouettes backfield. Brady Oliveira will be a different story.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: No McManis means big trouble for the Ticats. Winnipeg benefits from a depleted defence for the second straight week.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BORDIGNON: I expect a sold-out Princess Auto Stadium to be rocking and Winnipeg to carry last week’s momentum to their home opener.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: The Bombers have gone 44-8 at home since 2019. Meanwhile, the Ticats have started 0-2 every year since 2021. That trend continues in 2026.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

GASSON: This should be another banger for Thursday Night Football. Hamilton will be fine but it’s not their night.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This should be another great battle. Hamilton will bounce back after a tight and heartbreaking loss in Week 1.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: Hamilton will put up a better fight than last year’s blowout but the Blue Bombers have the best homefield advantage in the league.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: A Winnipeg home opener spells trouble for the road team.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

KLEIN: Winnipeg at home is still a very scary team, and with Hamilton still being banged up, this could be a long night for them.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 8, Hamilton 1

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 8, Hamilton 1

Friday, June 12: Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes (-6.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Argonauts are coming off a Week 1 bye and are looking to start strong after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Chad Kelly will make his return to the field after missing all of last season due to a leg fracture, while Dakoda Shepley is expected to make his Toronto debut after signing with the team following a long stint in the NFL. Montreal shook off the rust from a poor preseason to beat the Tiger-Cats in Week 1 as Davis Alexander threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns. It appears the team will be without some key pieces in Stevie Scott III, Cole Spieker, and Justin Lawrence, though oddsmakers have still made the Alouettes the heavy favourites.

ABBOTT: Chad Kelly returning to the same field where he broke his leg 18 months ago is a powerful storyline. I’m not convinced the Argos are a powerful team.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: A new head coach and a quarterback getting his first live reps since 2024 does not spell success for The Six.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: In the first regular-season game for Chad Kelly since 2024, I expect it may take him and coach Mike Miller a game or two to truly get going. However, I do like this one to come down to the wire.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: I like Montreal to win, but this is too big of a spread for a Toronto team that will be looking to prove itself to their new head coach.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: The Alouettes knocked off the rust last week.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Alouettes are banged up after Week 1, but I don’t think Toronto has enough rhythm to bother Montreal too much.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: It felt like the Alouettes finally found the gas pedal late last week – and when they’re “on,” they’re easily the best team in the East Division.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: I’m not sure about these Argos quite yet. They have some weapons but I think the consistency of coaching favours Montreal.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: The Alouettes’ B-game was enough to get the job done on opening night and now they’re back home against a lesser opponent.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 9, Toronto 0

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 5, Toronto 4

Saturday, June 13: B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-1.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

These teams were both idle in Week 1 and must be champing at the bit to see the field for the first time in 2026. The Lions came close to knocking off Saskatchewan in last year’s West Final but Trevor Harris hit Tommy Nield for the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds remaining. B.C.’s roster remained mostly intact this offseason, though veterans Casey Sayles and Darnell Sankey were added to shore up the defence. In Saskatchewan, the team lost several key starters along the defensive line and will be looking to James Vaughters to provide some of the pass rush previously provided by Malik Carney and Habakkuk Baldonado.

ABBOTT: The Lions are poised to overtake Saskatchewan as the top team in the West, but going into Mosaic on banner-raising day is a tough ask.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

BALLANTINE: Banner Day is often a tough one to corral emotionally and if Saskatchewan has any letdown to start the game, it could be over before it starts.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

BORDIGNON: I know it’s Banner Day for the Roughriders, but revenge is a dish best-served cold.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

FILOSO: Mosaic is going to be a madhouse with a new Grey Cup banner being raised, but the Lions weather an early storm to get a small measure of revenge for last year’s West Final loss.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: Why didn’t this game open the season? Anyway, I’m looking forward to this one. I’ll take the home team by a hair.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Lions always start the season strong, while Saskatchewan will find out it’s not an easy task to follow a Grey Cup.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: City: B.C

HODGE: It’s Nathan Rourke’s time.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: This game should have been in Week 1. In a good battle of top contenders, I say the Lions get their season started right.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: I’ll gladly take the better team and the points here.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 7, Saskatchewan 2

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 7, Saskatchewan 2

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 2-1

HERRERA-VERGARA — 2-1

HODGE — 2-1

KLEIN — 2-1

BALLANTINE — 1-2

BORDIGNON — 1-2

FILOSO — 1-2

GASSON — 1-2

HOSKINS — 1-2

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 2-1

BORDIGNON — 2-1

HERRERA-VERGARA — 2-1

HODGE — 2-1

KLEIN — 2-1

BALLANTINE — 1-2

FILOSO — 1-2

GASSON — 1-2

HOSKINS — 1-2