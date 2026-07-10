Saskatchewan Roughriders prepared for Ticats’ Tre Ford despite Jake Dolegala starting

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The Hamilton Tiger-Cats might have done the Saskatchewan Roughriders a favour by declaring their starting quarterback early, but that won’t stop the defending Grey Cup champions from preparing for all possibilities.

On Wednesday, head coach Scott Milanovich officially named Jake Dolegala as the Ticats’ starter in Week 6, leap-frogging dynamic dual-threat pivot Tre Ford in the process. However, Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace still feels the need to game-plan for the man on the bench.

“I think anytime Tre’s on a roster, you should probably prepare for him to come out and do the things he’s capable of, which is obviously a very unique skill set,” he told the media. “We’ve got to be prepared for everything.”

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Ford had been listed as Hamilton’s primary backup throughout the season and was thrust into action last week after franchise quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off the field with a potentially season-ending ankle injury. The Canadian QB struggled in relief, completing just three of seven passes for 12 yards and an interception, and the Ticats exhibited their distrust by rotating in Dolegala, who threw two incompletions.

It will be the six-foot-seven passer from Central Connecticut State who attempts to steady the ship this week, with Milanovich citing Dolegala’s familiarity with the offence as a key factor in the decision. The 29-year-old has completed 62.4 percent of his pass attempts across five CFL seasons, throwing for 2,953 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He has also rushed 65 times for 184 yards and five touchdowns.

Dolegala has not started a game since 2024 with the B.C. Lions, but remains a familiar face in Saskatchewan. He made 10 starts across two seasons with the team, and the bulk of his career production came while leading the Riders down the stretch in 2023.

“Lots of arm strength,” recalled Trevor Harris, whose injury that year opened the door for Dolegala. “Smart football mind, and he moves around a little bit better than maybe you’d think. Big fella, as well.”

“Another quarterback who can push the ball down the field, man,” Mace echoed. “He’s had, obviously, some experience playing here, but I would say one of the livest arms probably across the league. He can make all those throws. You’re just going to have to see him now in Scott’s system, and Scott’s done an incredible job with a multitude of quarterbacks throughout his career. We’re expecting the best version of Dolegala.”

Even so, there are some in Rider Nation who felt a sense of relief when Hamilton’s decision was announced. While Dolegala can claim just two career victories as a starter, Ford has the same number of victories against the Riders alone. In fact, he had been perfect through two appearances against Saskatchewan, delivering a 36-27 win in Week 15 of the 2023 season and coming out on top of a 42-31 decision in Week 9 of 2024. Between those two games, he completed 31-of-42 passes (73.8 percent) for 425 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while rushing 13 times for 116 yards and a major.

For his career, Ford has completed 66.9 percent of passes for 4,663 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, while running 126 times for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns. His unique playmaking ability has continued to strike fear because of performances like those against the Riders, but the Waterloo product has actually produced fewer total yards per start than Dolegala — 252.8 compared to 285.1.

Debate will rage about which player should have been handed the keys until Dolegala establishes himself, but Mace insists that the focus on Hamilton’s quarterbacks has lost sight of a bigger picture.

“It’s not just those guys. They’ve got really good players,” he emphasized. “Obviously, they started out as a hot team, and I know losing Bo is tough — shout out to him, hope he’s alright — but they’ve got a really good defence. They’re coached really well in three phases of football, and they’ve got some electrifying receivers right now, a really good back, and a good o-line. They’re a good team, man. We’ve got to be at our best.”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) on Sunday, July 12, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.