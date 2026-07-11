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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Kaleb Hayes to make first CFL start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have listed Kaleb Hayes as their starter at field-side halfback for Sunday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 27-year-old has played three regular-season games in a depth role to start the year, recording two special teams tackles. This will be his first career CFL start.

Hayes joined the Tiger-Cats as a free agent in January after stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears. He split his collegiate career between Oregon State and Brigham Young University.

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Hamilton’s starter at field-side halfback to start the year was Quavian White, who was limited in practice this week due to a back injury. He has been placed on the one-game injured list.

Veteran defensive back Devodric Bynum, who was moved to the reserve list last week, has been activated this week due to White’s absence. He will dress as a backup.

The rest of Hamilton’s roster remains unchanged from last week, save for the game’s most important position.

Bo Levi Mitchell has officially been placed on the six-game injured list after undergoing ankle surgery. Though the veteran quarterback has vowed to return to the field as soon as possible, head coach Scott Milanovich indicated this week that the injury could be season-ending.

As announced earlier this week, Jake Dolegala will start in place of Mitchell.

“(Dolegala) just has more experience with what we’re doing right now,” explained Milanovich. “My hope when we brought Tre (Ford) in was that he could kinda learn from Bo (Levi Mitchell) for a year, and then if Bo chose to retire — I know there was talk of that last season — that he’d be ready to compete next year. I just think Jake has a little bit more experience with what we’re doing right now.”

Dolegala dressed for 13 regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats in 2025 in a depth role behind Mitchell and Taylor Powell, who left for the Edmonton Elks in free agency. He didn’t attempt any passes but was active at times in short-yardage, rushing 22 times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

The 29-year-old first broke into the CFL in 2022 as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The native of Hamburg, N.Y. spent two seasons with the team, completing 63.0 percent of his passes for 2,795 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He made 10 starts, posting a 2-8 record.

The six-foot-seven, 242-pound passer spent the first part of the 2024 season with the B.C. Lions, throwing for 158 yards and losing his only start. He was released in August after Nathan Rourke returned to B.C. following a stint in the NFL and signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he dressed for five regular-season games in a depth role.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) on Sunday, July 12 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance, while the Roughriders beat the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 27-22.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.

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