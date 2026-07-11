Missed field goal mistakes sinks Toronto Argonauts in loss to Winnipeg (& eight other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: Colby Spence/CFL.ca

The Toronto Argonauts fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 30-21, on Friday night at Princess Auto Stadium, dropping to 2-3 on the year.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Blinked and they missed him

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With under 10 minutes to play in the fourth quarter, the Argonauts trailed by eight and were looking for a break. Lirim Hajrullahu connected on a 40-yard field goal to pull within five points, but was iced by Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea, who said after the game that he mistakenly believed the Bombers had too many men. On the second try after the timeout, Hajrullahu’s kick drifted wide left.

That’s when Trey Vaval took over. Putting on his Superman cape, the Winnipeg returner raced past everyone for a 129-yard missed field goal return touchdown. It was a backbreaking play, and one I’m sure that commissioner Stewart Johnston appreciated.

Just moments earlier, Vaval had muffed a punt, handing the Argonauts a golden opportunity for redemption. Instead, he flipped the script himself. On his next chance, he showed exactly how dangerous he can be, while once again exposing ongoing issues with the Argonauts’ special teams unit.

Hajrullahu would also miss a 55-yard kick in the final minute, which Vaval conservatively returned for 23 yards, helping the Blue Bombers climb back above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Clean-ish sheet from Kelly

For the first time this season, Chad Kelly finished a game without throwing an interception. He did lose a fumble forced by Redha Kramdi, but protecting the ball through the air was a clear step forward. Kelly ended the night 24-of-36 for 320 yards and two touchdowns.

That said, there’s still room for improvement. Kelly can be overly aggressive pushing the ball downfield. The intent is understandable; those are the kinds of plays that swing games. The execution wasn’t there, and it proved costly. Combined with converting just 44 percent of second downs, it ultimately contributed to the Argonauts’ third loss of the season and their first “home” defeat.

When asked post-game about avoiding interceptions, Kelly kept the focus on the bigger picture: “We didn’t get the win.”

That’s where things stand. Kelly has cleaned up the interceptions for now, but the hit-and-miss version of him we’ve seen through the first part of 2026 may be closer to reality than the MOP form he showed in 2023.

Nearly a first for everything

Still displaced during the World Cup, the Argonauts almost managed to sell out a “home” game at Princess Auto Stadium. The crowd was 209 fans short of capacity, which ended a streak of 16 consecutive sellouts in Winnipeg. Still, it’s a notable footnote for a team that typically ranks near the bottom of the CFL in attendance, given that they may receive a financial boost for that turnout.

Much of the credit belongs to the fans in the 204. 32,134 of them showed up in full force, as they usually do. Maybe one day the Argonauts will sell out a home game at BMO Field too.

Sergio’d to a loss

On a night when the Blue Bombers converted just 52 percent of their second-down opportunities, it was Sergio Castillo’s boot that made the difference. He accounted for 15 of Winnipeg’s 30 points, proving to be a major factor in the win.

If the Argonauts had done a better job containing Ontaria Wilson and Nic Demski, who combined for 215 yards on the night, some of those drives might have stalled earlier, potentially pushing Castillo out of range and forcing Jamieson Sheahan to punt more than just twice.

Castillo’s performance was a boom for his CFL fantasy owners, but proved punishing for the Argonauts. With the defence looking to improve after last week’s blowout, not even stops could save them from surrendering points in this one.

Castillo’s lone miss came on a 48-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter, but it also proved impactful. Janarion Grant misplayed the return and was tackled in the end zone, surrendering a rouge that made it a two-score game for Toronto on their final drive. It may have been the most impactful point of the night.

A linebacker at fullback?

One thing that stood out throughout the game was converted linebacker Jack Cassar taking offensive reps at fullback, at least in a pass protection role. The results weren’t great. He was on the field for the Tony Jones fumble recovery and, from what I observed, was responsible for at least one of the three sacks Chad Kelly took on the night.

Adding extra bodies in protection makes sense, especially given the struggles running back Sam Hicks has had as a blocker in 2026. However, relying heavily on a guy who just picked up the position in training camp is risky. However you frame it, the results weren’t good.

The Argonauts did draft true fullback Sebastian Parsalidis out of Wilfrid Laurier this offseason, but they may not be ready to throw him into the fire yet. Whether it’s Cassar growing into this new role or the team turning to someone else, this is an area that clearly needs to improve.

Pokey’d one too many times

Another week, another CFL receiver making the Argonauts’ defence look outmatched. It’s been an unfortunate trend through the first five games of 2026 that started with Tyson Philpot, and now Ontaria Wilson has picked up the torch.

Wilson finished with 10 receptions for 133 yards, including a long of 49. He likely would have added a touchdown if not for Benjie Franklin punching the ball loose near the goal line, denying him the finishing touch on an otherwise dominant performance.

The Argonauts’ secondary needs to find answers quickly, because an even bigger challenge is looming. Kenny Lawler, who put up seven touchdowns and 393 yards in just three games against them last season, is waiting in the wings.

Disqualifying Damonte

Football is a game of emotion, and that was on full display with Damonte Coxie. He was ejected with six minutes left in the fourth quarter after slapping Major Williams, who had tackled Coxie moments prior. Sometimes, you have to take one on the chin — just as Williams did — but Coxie didn’t. Instead, he embraced the villain role as the Blue Bombers faithful booed him off the field.

“Any time a guy gets ejected, we’ve got to have discipline in those moments,” Miller said post-game on Coxie’s disqualification. “We can’t put ourselves in those positions.”

I wasn’t a fan of the decision handed down against Coxie, but even when a call feels wrong, sometimes you need to accept responsibility and take the higher road even if you don’t want to.

A home game in hostile territory

For the final stop in this stretch of “home-but-not-really-home” games, the Argonauts will make the short trip down Highway 6 from the University of Guelph to Hamilton, where they’ll face the Tiger-Cats next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Dubbed a “home away from home” game by Toronto, the setting tells a different story. Surrounded by a sea of black and gold in what’s sure to be a hostile environment, the Argonauts will be anything but comfortable. Meanwhile, Hamilton will be eager to play spoiler as they begin adjusting to life without Bo Levi Mitchell.