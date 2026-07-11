Nelson Lokombo out for Saskatchewan Roughriders’ clash with Ticats

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be down a key member of the secondary for Sunday’s clash with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Canadian defensive back Nelson Lokombo has been placed on the one-game injured list after an ankle issue held him out of practice this week. This marks the 27-year-old’s second stint on the injured list this season, but he’s been impactful when healthy, making five defensive tackles in two games.

Lokombo is traditionally a safety, but started at boundary halfback last week in place of the injured Rolan Milligan Jr. National defensive back Jonathan Edouard will get his second start of the season at that vacant spot, while versatile linebacker/defensive back Jayden Dalke returns to the lineup to provide depth and special teams value.

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As previously reported by 3DownNation, running back A.J. Ouellette will make his return to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury. The 30-year-old has rushed 33 times for 153 yards while catching three passes for 18 yards in three games this year.

Saskatchewan will operate without a designated backup for Ouellette in his return. American Quali Conley, who posted 20 carries for 107 yards with one touchdown in his absence, has been returned to the practice roster, while Canadian Thomas Bertrand-Hudon is sidelined with a head injury. Canadian receiver D’Sean Mimbs will dress to maintain the ratio.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-1) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-2) on Sunday, July 12, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats are coming off a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during which Bo Levi Mitchell was carted off in an ambulance, while the Roughriders beat the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 27-22.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 27 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and 620 CKRM in Regina.