Dru Brown wishes Ottawa Redblacks the best, takes high road after Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ victory

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

Dru Brown has officially won more games as a starter in 2026 than the entire Ottawa Redblacks franchise, but you won’t catch him gloating about it.

The 29-year-old quarterback took the high road following Winnipeg’s 30-21 victory over Toronto on Friday night, choosing not to rehash his departure when asked about Ottawa’s 0-5 start.

“It’s over and done with now. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of relationships over there with some of the players, and I love those guys,” Brown told reporters post-game. “We each have different issues, different situations. I wish them the best, but I’m focused on what we’ve got going on here, and excited to roll forward with it.”

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Brown spent two seasons as the Redblacks’ starting quarterback, leading the team to a playoff berth in 2024. However, after a string of injuries in 2025, he appeared to fall out of favour. Incoming head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie opted to install free agent acquisition Jake Maier as his number one QB midway through training camp, before even allowing the incumbent to take a preseason snap.

Ottawa later traded Brown back to the Blue Bombers, where he had started his CFL career as a backup. Dinwiddie subsequently revealed that the Palo Alto, Cal., native had requested his release following the demotion, deeming him to be “a little bit of a distraction.” While Brown confirmed that he had asked to leave the Redblacks, he took issue with some of his former coach’s assessments, including the suggestion that he lacked arm strength.

Winnipeg did not share Dinwiddie’s concerns regarding Brown’s physical or emotional makeup, with head coach Mike O’Shea describing him as a “really high EQ guy.” Just over two weeks after he was re-acquired, the Bombers gave him the start in place of injured franchise quarterback Zach Collaros, and he delivered the victory.

“Terrific,” O’Shea said of Brown’s performance. “I think he made it look easier than it really is. I think it would be unjust to say that he just steps in because he knows this and he knows that — he works his a** off. This isn’t luck. This isn’t, ‘Oh, he’s been in the system.’ This is a guy who puts in a tremendous amount of time.”

Brown finished the game 25-of-31 passing (80.6 percent) for 339 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception. When informed of O’Shea’s compliment, he laughed before deflecting the credit to his teammates.

“I guess then I’m doing it right,” Brown chuckled. “Especially on a short week, the guys up front, Brady in the backfield, the guys catching the ball, they got to the right spots. I can’t do any of that without the help of the other 11. I’m really grateful to have guys that prepare hard and take care of themselves, and then go out there and compete their tail off.”

The Oklahoma State product threw for more yards and posted a higher completion percentage in his lone start than Maier has in any game this season. Most importantly, he secured a victory, something the Redblacks have failed to do in five outings since he was benched.

Brown downplayed that fact post-game, choosing instead to focus on what it meant to deliver for his new teammates.

“It feels good. I’m happy to be somewhere that I really enjoy and that my family loves, with guys that believe in me,” he said. “It’s hard to kind of put into words, but I’m glad I could do my part tonight and execute the plan.”

“The support that I’ve gotten from everyone within the building and the community, it means a lot to me.”

The Bombers (3-2) and Redblacks (0-5) are slated to meet for the first time since the trade on Sunday, July 19, at TD Place Stadium. It is unclear who will be under centre for either team, as Collaros hopes to return from injury and Maier faces a possible benching in Ottawa.

Should Brown remain under centre for Winnipeg, the result will be seen as a referendum on the Redblacks’ quarterback strategy. After Friday night, they are already trailing in the polls.