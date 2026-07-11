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Toronto Argonauts

Bombers DB alleges Argos’ Damonte Coxie slapped several times before controversial ejection

Damonte Coxie
Photo courtesy: Maggie Stemp-Turner/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Toronto Argonauts’ receiver Damonte Coxie was ejected from Friday’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a slap to the face of defensive back Major Williams, but it wasn’t an isolated incident.

“It occurred a couple times during the game,” Williams told 3DownNation in the locker room. “That’s just one of the ones that they called.”

Coxie was penalized following an 11-yard reception with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old appeared to be upset with Williams for continuing to grasp his ankle after the play had ended, sitting up and tapping the defender’s facemask with an open palm.

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“I tried to make a play on the ball, I slipped, so I had to go for the tackle because I couldn’t get my hands up, and I wrapped up. I just held on because I know he’s a bigger, stronger guy,” Williams recalled. “On the way up, I guess he got up for me. It was kind of chippy going on, and he hit me. He slapped me across my face. It’s about keeping your composure in that moment. That’s what I try to do.”

Williams did not retaliate for the blow, and Coxie was assessed a 25-yard penalty and a rough play disqualification. Toronto was able to overcome the infraction, scoring a touchdown later on the same drive.

Some observers took issue with the severity of the penalty, given that the force of the blow was minor. However, the CFL rulebook states that a disqualification must result from any player “punching or attempting to punch a player in the head area with an open or closed hand.” Contact is not required for a penalty to be assessed, and there are no caveats that the action must be “excessive,” as there are for other rough play penalties.

Argonauts head coach Mike Miller did not express an opinion on the penalty after the game, stating he had yet to see what happened.

“Anytime a guy gets ejected, we’ve got to have discipline in those moments,” he said. “Obviously, we can’t put ourselves in those positions, but that’s really the only comment I have for you right now. I did not see what the infraction was.”

Coxie was escorted to the locker room by an official after the penalty, finishing with six catches for 78 yards on the evening. The former East Division all-star appeared to taunt the Winnipeg crowd as he made his exit, pumping his arms, waving goodbye, and making hearts with his hands as he bounded towards the tunnel.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound target was not made available to the media post-game. Miller indicated that he did not see Coxie’s animated exit either.

“I’m not exactly sure about that. Once you’re told you have to leave the field, you have to leave the field,” he said. “I’ll have to talk to others. I have not had a chance. I was already in the moment and getting ready to continue to call the series.”

Williams finished the game with seven tackles and one knockdown for Winnipeg, with half of those plays coming against Coxie. The battle between the two players was heated, which the rookie defender alleged resulted in multiple similar slaps. However, it does not appear that he harbours a grudge.

“It’s just football. At the end of the day, we’re just competitors. Best of luck to him,” Williams said. “I know sometimes we get emotional playing this game, but it’s about emotional stability. You want to be calm and cool and collected at all times. At that moment, it’s a tough game, a competitive game. He lost his cool.”

The Toronto Argonauts (2-3) will return to action on Saturday, July 17, when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Coxie can likely expect a call from the CFL head office before that game to discuss any potential supplemental discipline for his slap and animated exit.

Editor’s note: this article was assembled using key files obtained by 3DownNation contributors John Hodge and Griff Bordignon.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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