3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 7

3DownNation

Week 7 in the Canadian Football League is finally upon us, so let’s not waste any time and get right into the picks.

We have nine contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

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Friday, July 17: B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks (-2.5) at 9:00 p.m. EDT

These two teams met in Kelowna two weeks ago, where the Lions got their first win of the season thanks to a 135-yard, two-touchdown performance from James Butler. B.C. has since been on bye, while the Elks smashed the Ottawa Redblacks by a score of 40-17. David Beard and Jordan Williams will not play for the home side due to injury, while the Lions are getting four bodies back from injury, including two starters.

ABBOTT: B.C. discovered the perfect formula to beat Edmonton in Week 5. Replicating it will be the real challenge.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: B.C.

BALLANTINE: I feel like a Rankin Revenge game is coming after being bottled up in the last matchup.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BORDIGNON: Perfect revenge spot for Edmonton after the game in Kelowna.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: I think something clicked for the Lions last time they took the field. With the bye week under their belts, they come out swinging.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

GASSON: The Elks keep improving every week. They have to be taken seriously.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Lions will get some players back, and with a bye week, I believe they’ve regrouped enough to beat the Elks again

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Lions shut down Justin Rankin once. They can do it again.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HOSKINS: Nathan Rourke seems to be kryptonite for the Green and Gold. Edmonton finally finds a way to keep the home winning going.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: I don’t think the Elks are as good as their record says, and I don’t believe the Lions are as bad as 1-3 makes it seem.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 5, B.C. 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: B.C. 5, Edmonton 4.

Saturday, July 18: Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders (+1.5) at 4:00 p.m. EDT

These two teams met last week in La Belle Province, where the home side thwarted a late comeback bid to win 37-30. Tyson Philpot is off to a torrid start to the season for Montreal, making 45 catches for 719 yards and four touchdowns through five games, while Vernon Adams Jr. has thrown 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions thus far for the Stampeders.

ABBOTT: Beating an opponent back-to-back is tough. Stopping Tyson Philpot is tougher.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: Calgary had one of their worst games of the season last week from an execution standpoint and were still just one score away from a win.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: Going out on a limb and saying the Stampeders split the home-and-home.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: Beating the same team in back-to-back weeks is always tough, but the Alouettes have the squad to do it.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: A low-key important game for Calgary with some teams possibly starting to separate in the West. I think they get it done.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Beating a team twice is hard in the CFL, but the Alouettes have found their pace.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: Calgary is a good team. Montreal is better.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: Tough one between these two. I think Alexander just keeps finding Ws.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

KLEIN: The Stamps don’t have the secondary to keep up with all the weapons that Davis Alexander has to work with.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 6, Calgary 3.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 6, Calgary 3.

Saturday, July 18: Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+4.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

This year’s first edition of the Battle of Ontario is set for Hamilton Stadium, where the Argonauts are technically the “home team.” Cameron Judge could return from a head injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to Winnipeg, though they’ll have big shoes to fill on special teams with returner Janarion Grant and punter John Haggerty both ruled out. The Tiger-Cats have hit the skids since Bo Levi Mitchell suffered what could be a season-ending ankle injury, getting smacked 38-7 by the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. It is still unclear who will get the start this week between Jake Dolegala and Tre Ford.

ABBOTT: Hamilton is toasted until they find a quarterback.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BALLANTINE: A win this week will make the Argos a little fat and sassy, despite the depleted roster they are facing.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

BORDIGNON: Perfect get-right spot for the Argonauts defence.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

FILOSO: The Argos’ losing streak ends at two. Hamilton is a mess right now.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

GASSON: The Hamilton defence showed some life last week, but there’s just nothing on offence.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t see how the Ti-Cats can put up a 60-minute fight against the Argos.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HODGE: How could anyone pick the Ticats right now?

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

HOSKINS: Stop, stop, he’s already dead…

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

KLEIN: Unless Hamilton has found a miracle healing solution for Bo, they are in big trouble against Chad Kelly.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Toronto 9, Hamilton 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Toronto 9, Hamilton 0.

Sunday, July 19: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks (+3.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

It remains unclear who will start for the Blue Bombers, as Zach Collaros has dressed for practice but Dru Brown led the team’s first-string offence. Brown led Winnipeg to a win over Toronto last week, while the Redblacks fell to 0-5 on the road in Edmonton. Ottawa traded Brown to Winnipeg three weeks ago, leading to a possibly juicy matchup between the quarterback and his former team.

ABBOTT: Please let Dru Brown play.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: Remember when Ottawa was the land of hope and promise?

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BORDIGNON: When people on the radio are crying about the team, you don’t pick them.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

FILOSO: Although the Bombers put up 30 points last week, they only scored one touchdown. The Redblacks (almost) always keep things close.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: Someone’s gotta do it. Do I believe it? Only I’ll know for sure.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: If Dru Brown gets to play, expect some fireworks.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HODGE: This game will not go how Ryan Dinwiddie Dru it up.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HOSKINS: Either Dru Brown comes back to haunt his old team, or Collaros is back and Winnipeg still wins.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

KLEIN: I have seen nothing from Ottawa that makes me want to pick them.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Winnipeg 8, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Winnipeg 8, Ottawa 1.

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 18-4

HERRERA-VERGARA — 15-7

HODGE — 15-7

GASSON — 14-8

HOSKINS — 12-10

BALLANTINE — 11-11

KLEIN — 11-11

BORDIGNON — 10-12

FILOSO — 10-12

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 14-8

HERRERA-VERGARA — 14-8

HODGE — 14-8

GASSON — 13-9

BORDIGNON — 10-12

BALLANTINE — 9-13

KLEIN — 9-13

FILOSO — 8-14

HOSKINS — 7-15