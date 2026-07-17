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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Tre Ford against Toronto Argonauts

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made a change under centre, as Tre Ford will start against the Toronto Argonauts this week. The team made the announcement on Friday morning.

Ford was the first quarterback to take over from Bo Levi Mitchell when he suffered a possible season-ending ankle injury two weeks ago. The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. struggled in Mitchell’s place, completing three-of-seven pass attempts for 12 yards and one interception in a 14-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Hamilton started Jake Dolegala against the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past week, who’d previously been listed as the third-string quarterback behind Mitchell and Ford. The six-foot-seven, 242-pound passer completed 17-of-30 pass attempts for 122 yards and one interception in a 38-7 loss against his former team.

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Head coach Scott Milanovich indicated the decision to start Dolegala was made because he had more experience in the team’s offensive system. Milanovich also said Ford was signed with the intention that he would take over from Mitchell next season if the veteran elected to retire, using 2026 as a chance to learn and develop.

Ford entered last week’s game late in a relief of Dolegala and completed five-of-six pass attempts for 47 yards. He also rushed twice for 24 yards.

The 28-year-old last started a regular-season CFL game in Week 6 of last season with the Edmonton Elks. He went 1-4 as a starter that year, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 984 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions, and rushing 16 times for 152 yards and one score. He lost the starting job to Cody Fajardo.

Ford was originally a first-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo, where he won the Hec Crighton Trophy in his final U Sports season. Over 65 regular-season CFL games, he has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 4,710 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, and rushed for 1,176 yards with four scores. He is 10-13 as a starter.

In addition to the change at starting quarterback, the Ticats have swapped out their third-stringer. Jarret Doege has been demoted to the practice roster after making his debut last week, while the newly acquired Harrison Frost comes on.

Defensively, this week will mark the return of Quavian White at field halfback, taking over for Kaleb Hayes. Fellow defensive back Devodric Bynum has been placed on the practice roster to make room. Canadian backup Robert Panabaker has also returned to the fold, with Jake Nitychoruk going back to the practice roster.

Missing this week is weakside linebacker Braxton Hill, who has been placed on the one-game injured list with an ankle issue. Through four games, the 26-year-old has made 24 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles. American rookies Jordan Crook and Craig Young both come on to replace him, with Crook listed in the starting role, though Wynton McManis and Ryan Baker are expected to see the majority of defensive reps. Defensive end Mitchell Agude has been placed on the reserve roster in a corresponding move.

Check out our Ontario sportsbook page here and our Alberta sportsbook page here.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-3) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-3) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, July 18, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 30-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while the Tiger-Cats lost 38-7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 28 degrees and a 40 chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

Graphic courtesy: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

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