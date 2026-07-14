3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 6

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks.

Week 6 in the Canadian Football League has come and gone but there’s still time to take one last look back and evaluate the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2026 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: RB Justin Rankin, Edmonton Elks

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The 29-year-old took another step to becoming the first CFL player ever to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. Rankin shredded the Redblacks, as he rushed 14 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and caught three passes for 43 yards and a score. After just five games, he’s already at 513 rushing yards and 297 receiving yards on the year.

Honourable mention: REC Ayden Eberhardt, Ottawa Redblacks

Defensive player of the week: DB Kordell Jackson, Edmonton Elks

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound defender was all over the field for Edmonton, making three defensive tackles, two interceptions, and two pass knockdowns against Ottawa. Both picks occurred on contested catches as Jackson recorded the first two-interception game of his three-year CFL career. The Elks finished the game with four takeaways and a 40-17 win that improved their record to 4-1.

Honourable mention: DL Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Special teams player of the week: KR Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player was exceptional on Friday night. Vaval may have lost a fumble, but he responded three plays later when he returned a missed field goal 129 yards for a touchdown, setting a new franchise record. The 25-year-old finished the game with a whopping 332 return yards on 11 attempts.

Honourable mention: LB Alexandre Gagne, Montreal Alouettes

Breakout player of the week: DL David Perales, Montreal Alouettes

The native of Merced, Calif. made his first career start on Saturday and created an immediate impact, recording one defensive tackle, one sack, and one pass knockdown. The knockdown sealed the game for Montreal, as Perales batted down Vernon Adams Jr.’s pass on third-and-two near the goal line with 15 seconds left in the game. It stands to reason the Fresno State product will probably remain in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

Honourable mention: LB Owen Goss, Toronto Argonauts

Offensive line of the week: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The unit of Payton Collins, Zack Fry, Logan Ferland, Jacob Brammer, and Jermarcus Hardrick was rock solid against the Tiger-Cats, allowing only one sack and helping generate 137 rushing yards. A.J. Ouellette rushed 18 times for 83 yards, but the run game really shone as Tommy Stevens closed out the contest with 40 rushing yards on just two plays to score his second touchdown of the evening.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes

Coach of the week: DC J.C. Sherritt, Edmonton Elks

The Elks were dominant against Ottawa, allowing only 337 net yards, forcing four turnovers, and recording two sacks. After falling to second place after Week 5, Edmonton is now back to No. 1 in the CFL in yards allowed per play, which is arguably the most important metric for evaluating defences.

Honourable mention: RGC Stephen Sorrells, Edmonton Elks

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?! Bubble screen to Tyler Snead (@TylerSnead11), who delivers a jump pass to a diving Tyson Philpot (@Tysonphilpot) in the end zone! Jason Maas is truly a mad scientist 👨‍🔬 #CFL #AlsMTL #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/zxvvcVfJiW — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) July 11, 2026

Best play of the week: Tyson Philpot’s touchdown catch

The Alouettes got into their bag of tricks on Saturday when Davis Alexander hit Tyler Snead on a bubble screen. Snead then threw a pass of his own, though it was delivered well behind a wide-open Tyson Philpot. The Delta, B.C. native made an excellent adjustment to the ball, diving backwards to make the catch in the end zone. Philpot is off to a truly exceptional start to the season with 45 catches for 719 yards and four touchdowns.

Honourable mention: Trey Vaval’s touchdown return

Worst play of the week: Alex Hale’s missed field goal

The Roughriders brought in a new kicker this offseason after Brett Lauther struggled in 2025 and it hasn’t gone well. Alex Hale missed a 35-yard field goal early against Hamilton, which cost them points in what was then a tie game. Saskatchewan still won handily but for such a talented team, it’s odd that they can’t find a kicker. For the record, Lauther is a perfect 14-for-14 with Ottawa this year.

Honourable mention: Don Callis’ dropped interception

Best game of the week: Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dru Brown played well in his first start back in Winnipeg, Chad Kelly hit some nice deep shots, Trey Vaval was sensational, Damonte Coxie made a dramatic exit following his ejection, the crowd was electric, and the Argonauts kept swinging until the final bell. There wasn’t much not to like about this game, which lived up to the hype on Friday Night Football.

Honourable mention: Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes

Worst game of the week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders

Woof. The Roughriders got off to a slow start but eventually broke things open in the fourth quarter to win 38-7. Hamilton never really got out of the starting blocks, raising even more concerns about how this team will fare without Bo Levi Mitchell. Arguably more exciting than the Tiger-Cats defence was the egg TSN tried to cook at field level, where it felt like nearly 50 degrees come kickoff.

Honourable mention: Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks