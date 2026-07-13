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Alberta Golden Bears sign former NCAA quarterback Christian Veilleux

Christian Veilleux
Photo courtesy: Georgia State Athletics

The University of Alberta Golden Bears have signed former NCAA quarterback Christian Veilleux, per sources.

Veilleux appeared in 25 games across five NCAA seasons, which included 15 starts. His first collegiate action south of the border came with Penn State University in a 28-0 win over Rutgers University in 2021, as he completed 15-of-24 passes for 235 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He became the first Canadian quarterback to appear in a Power Five game since Jesse Palmer with the University of Florida in the year 2000.

The 24-year-old completed 324-of-596 passes, 54.4 percent, for 4,017 yards with 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while playing for Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh and Georgia State University. He rushed 75 times for 148 yards and scored on touchdown on the ground.

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Veilleux was invited to the 2026 CFL Combine in Edmonton, Alberta, but did not show well enough to be selected by a three-down league team in the Canadian Draft.

The Ottawa, Ontario native joins Eli Hetlinger, former Saskatoon Hilltop and Prairie Football Conference MVP Trey Reider, along with Finn Goerzen, who participated in the CFL quarterback internship during 2026 training camp. The Golden Bears kick-off the team’s 2026 Canada West season on Friday, September 4 when Alberta hosts the Regina Rams at Foote Field.

In 2020, Veilleux was the first Canadian selected as a finalist for Elite 11, a premier quarterback event held yearly in the United States. Previous Elite 11 finalists include Aaron Rogers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Matthew Stafford among others.

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