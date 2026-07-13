Connect with us

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions hire Dennis McKnight as special teams coordinator

Coach Dennis McKnight
Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The B.C. Lions have hired Dennis McKnight as their special teams coordinator, the team announced on Monday.

The 66-year-old most recently worked for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, joining the team as its special teams coordinator partway through the 2024 season. He remained on staff for 2025.

McKnight got his first CFL coaching job with Edmonton in 2007, where he coached running backs. He then served as Hamilton’s special teams coordinator in 2017 before moving to the role of offensive line coach in 2018 and 2019.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The native of Dallas, Texas spent 15 years coaching in the collegiate ranks, plus stops in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks and Seattle Sea Dragons.

McKnight played along the offensive line for 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily as a member of the San Diego Chargers.

The Lions fired special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid near the end of June. On July 1, the team told 3DownNation it had no timeline for hiring a replacement, stressing the importance of making the right hire.

The B.C. Lions (1-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (4-1) at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, July 17 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Lions are coming off a bye week, while the Elks dominated the Ottawa Redblacks in a 40-17 win at home.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 29 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Next Game Friday, July 17

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Alberta Golden Bears sign former NCAA quarterback Christian Veilleux

John Hodge

Mike O’Shea: Willie Jefferson still ‘most dominant defensive lineman’ in CFL

JC Abbott

Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: bank on points aplenty in Dru Brown’s Winnipeg return

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats miss target without Bo Levi Mitchell

Coach Dennis McKnight

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions hire Dennis McKnight as special teams coordinator

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin records hat trick as Edmonton Elks blow out Ottawa Redblacks (& seven other thoughts)

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 6

Calgary Stampeders

Five down low: why long Calgary Stampeders losing streak continued in Montreal

Adrian Greene

Calgary Stampeders

Adrian Greene returns for Calgary Stampeders against Alouettes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Corey Mace has ‘utmost confidence’ in rookie CFL kicker Alex Hale

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders cook Jake Dolegala, eat Tiger-Cats for dinner (& other thoughts)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike O’Shea: Willie Jefferson still ‘most dominant defensive lineman’ in CFL

Damonte Coxie

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Bombers DB alleges Argos’ Damonte Coxie slapped several times before controversial ejection

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ blowout loss to Saskatchewan leaves more questions than answers (& six other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Riders’ Trevor Harris credits Ticats’ Scott Milanovich for teaching him to play quarterback

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts add former second-round NFL draft pick Denzel Mims to negotiation list

A football player in a light blue uniform with the number 12 prepares to throw the ball during a game.

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

James Burnip

Ottawa Redblacks

Toronto Argonauts acquire former Alabama punter James Burnip in trade with Ottawa Redblacks

A football player wearing a Blue Bombers uniform and helmet stands on the field during a game.

Ottawa Redblacks

Dru Brown wishes Ottawa Redblacks the best, takes high road after Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ victory

Montreal Alouettes

Scare, response, and a new hero: Alouettes edge Stampeders (& nine other thoughts)

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes unconcerned after Davis Alexander hamstring scare

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie: Dru Brown became ‘little bit of a distraction’ for Ottawa Redblacks

Ajou Ajou

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL reinstates former Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou

News

CFL bars QB Brendan Sorsby following NCAA gambling allegations

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes release kicker Lewis Ward

B.C. Lions

‘Canada Shore’ reality TV stars rub B.C. Lions wrong way at Kelowna practice

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders defend crown on banner day

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions run out of options, drop opener to Riders (& 11 other thoughts)

Cory McDiarmid

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions fire special teams coordinator Cory McDiarmid

Ottawa Redblacks

‘It’s just beyond me’: Ryan Dinwiddie unloads on Ottawa Redblacks for poor ‘football intelligence’

Dru Brown

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks trade Dru Brown to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dru Brown addresses Ottawa Redblacks departure, defends arm strength

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders suffer setback

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

Ajou Ajou

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders agree to terms with Ajou Ajou after CFL reinstatement

B.C. Lions

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Winnipeg Blue Bombers top teams to fade list

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Cut right after ‘I do’: Montreal Alouettes kicker Lewis Ward details wedding week release by Ottawa Redblacks

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories