Toronto Argonauts cut DeWayne Hendrix, sign one

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The Toronto Argonauts have released veteran defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix. The team made the announcement on Monday.

The 30-year-old signed with the team in January following his release from the B.C. Lions. He didn’t dress for any of the team’s first five regular-season games, spending time on the one-game injured list and reserve roster.

The six-foot-four, 275-pound defender played 13 regular-season games with the Lions last season and made 21 defensive tackles and four sacks. He was cut prior to receiving an offseason roster bonus.

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Hendrix spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Argonauts, helping the team win the Grey Cup as a rookie. He later joined the Tiger-Cats as a free agent in 2024.

Through 67 career CFL games, Hendrix has made 103 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Argonauts have also brought back Canadian offensive lineman Frank Vreugdenhil.

The six-foot-three, 321-pound blocker was a fifth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft out of McMaster University. He played 17 games over two seasons with the Marauders, making 16 starts.

The native of Frankford, Ont. previously played at the University of Toronto.

The Toronto Argonauts (2-3) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2-3) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, July 18 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 30-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while the Tiger-Cats lost 38-7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 28 degrees and a 40 chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.