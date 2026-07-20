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B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions add longtime NFL QB Kyle Trask to negotiation list

Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The B.C. Lions added American quarterback Kyle Trask to their negotiation list on Monday, according to the league’s official database.

The 28-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent four seasons with the team in a depth role, completing four-of-eleven pass attempts for 28 yards.

The six-foot-five, 236-pound passer was released by the Buccaneers at the conclusion of training camp in 2025. He joined the practice roster with the Atlanta Falcons in November but wasn’t retained for 2026.

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The native of Manvel, Texas played collegiately at the University of Florida, where he completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 7,386 yards, 79 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He went 17-5 as a starter, earned a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020, and led the NCAA in passing touchdowns that same year.

The Lions are expected to sign veteran CFL quarterback Tyrie Adams following an injury to Nathan Rourke. The team also recently claimed the rights to longtime NFL passer Logan Woodside.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and have never played in the league before. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

According to Spotrac, Trask earned $7.0 million over five NFL seasons.

The B.C. Lions (1-4) will host the Toronto Argonauts (2-4) at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, July 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week after Lirim Hajrullahu missed a potential walk-off game-winning field goal, while the Lions failed in their comeback bid against the Edmonton Elks.

The weather forecast in Vancouver calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.

Next Game Thursday, July 23

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