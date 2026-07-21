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Winnipeg Blue Bombers to induct 1988, 1990 Grey Cup teams to Hall of Fame

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have selected their 1988 and 1990 Grey Cups teams for induction into the club’s Hall of Fame. An announcement was made on Tuesday morning.

“We are thrilled to add two more Grey Cup championship teams to the Winnipeg Football Club’s Hall of Fame,” said team president and CEO Wade Miller in a statement.

“The ’88 and ’90 teams won two championships in three years and were led by two icons in franchise history in general manager Cal Murphy and head coach Mike Riley and featured some of the greatest legends to ever wear a Blue Bomber uniform.

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Congrats to everyone who played critical roles on those two teams who now take their rightful place in our Hall.”

Winnipeg went 9-9 during the regular-season in 1988, becoming the first .500 team ever to win the Grey Cup. The club defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Semi-Final by a score of 35-28, then upset the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final by a score of 27-11.

The Blue Bombers then headed to Ottawa, where they were 10-point underdogs to the B.C. Lions in the 76th Grey Cup. They won 22-21, as receiver James Murphy was named Offensive MVP after making five catches for 165 yards. Michael Gray, who made a late interception, was named Defensive MVP, while legendary punter Bob Cameron won Most Valuable Canadian.

In 1990, Winnipeg went 12-6 during the regular-season before beating the Argonauts in the East Final by a score of 20-17. The club then headed to Vancouver, where they met the Edmonton Football Team in the 78th Grey Cup.

The game turned into a blowout in the third quarter, as the Blue Bombers scored 28 unanswered points. Tom Burgess threw a touchdown pass to Lee Hull to earn Offensive MVP, while Greg Battle scored on a pick-six to win Defensive MVP. Warren Hudson, who scored two rushing touchdowns at fullback, won Most Valuable Canadian.

Winnipeg’s most recent Grey Cup team to be inducted was the 1984 squad, which was honoured in 2024.

The 1988 and 1990 teams will be recognized during Winnipeg’s home game against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, Sept. 25. The Blue Bombers Hall of Fame induction ceremony will then take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the RBC Convention Centre.

The event will allow guests to mingle with fellow fans, alumni, Hall of Famers, and current Blue Bombers players. Tickets are already on sale with some proceeds going to Football Manitoba.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-2) will host the Calgary Stampeders (2-4) at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday, July 24 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders lost to the Montreal Alouettes in a failed comeback bid this past week, while the Blue Bombers defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in overtime.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 29 degrees and a 60 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Next Game Thursday, July 23

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