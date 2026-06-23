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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders cut Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, sign one

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
Photo: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive lineman Tre’Mon Morris-Brash. The team made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The six-foot-two, 245-pound defender played Calgary’s first two regular-season games, recording one defensive tackle and one interception.

Morris-Brash was a collegiate standout at the University of Central Florida, where he made 182 total tackles, 26 sacks, and one interceptions over 61 games. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and first-team All-AAC in 2022.

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The native of Richmond, Va. went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent the year on the practice roster with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was waived at the conclusion of training camp in 2025.

The Stampeders have also signed American defensive back Benny Sapp III.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound defender played six regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025. He made 19 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble.

The 25-year-old played five regular-season games with the Green Bay Packers in 2023, recording two tackles. He also had a stint on the practice roster with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

Sapp finished his collegiate career with three seasons at the University of Northern Iowa, recording 138 total tackles, two tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 16 pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 30 games. He was named third-team All-FCS in 2022.

The Calgary Stampeders (0-2) will visit the B.C. Lions (0-2) at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, B.C. on Saturday, June 27 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders are coming off an overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Lions got crushed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The weather forecast in Kelowna calls for a high of 20 degrees with a 60 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in B.C.

Next Game Thursday, June 25

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