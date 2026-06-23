Saskatchewan Roughriders unveil ‘Prairie Blizzard’ uniforms

Photo courtesy: Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have unveiled their new ‘Prairie Blizzard’ uniforms, which they’ll wear against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night. In a statement, the club indicated it’s a “one-time look.”

“When we found out that we would be hosting a Toronto home game at Mosaic Stadium and therefore wearing white at home, we worked quickly with our partners at New Era to create something special for fans,” said director of retail operations Mark Habicht in a statement.

“The inspiration behind the design was to create a fresh white version of the club’s iconic logo, eliminating the black entirely to place the full emphasis on the Roughriders’ core colours.”

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The new look appears similar to the team’s usual road uniform, but with white numbers and a custom white logo that appears on the sleeves, pants, and helmet.

The Roughriders will give away all game-worn jerseys after the contest, though only fans in attendance are eligible to win one. They will be handed off to fans directly by the players once the game is over.

There will also be 500 retail versions of the uniforms available for purchase, along with other pieces of specialized merchandise.

Saskatchewan has requested that fans wear white on Friday to match the on-field look.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) will host the Toronto Argonauts (1-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, June 26 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 44-24 win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Roughriders beat the Calgary Stampeders in overtime.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 25 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 620 CKRM in Regina.