Ottawa Redblacks sign Jamar McGloster, two others

Photo: Pascal Ratthe/Montreal Alouettes.

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed veteran American offensive lineman Jamar McGloster, American defensive lineman Jordan Lawson and American defensive back Christian Matthew.

McGloster has suited up in 34 games over five seasons in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes (2023-2025), Redblacks (2021) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019). The Syracuse product played 14 games for the Als last season and helped Montreal capture the Grey Cup in 2023.

Lawson most recently attended rookie mini-camp with the Miami Dolphins. He suited up in 49 games over four seasons at Louisiana Lafayette, registering 161 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback sacks, four passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

3:00 ↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily 3DownNation Newsletter Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → Free. Unsubscribe anytime. By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Matthew played 20 games over two seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals (2022-2023) and Chicago Bears (2023), registering 20 total tackles and three passes defended. He was originally selected by the Cardinals in the seventh round, 244th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens (2023-2024) and Dallas Cowboys. He split his collegiate career between Georgia Southern, Samford and Valdosta State.

The Redblacks released American running back Kevin Harris.

Ottawa (0-7) travels to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders (5-2) on Friday, August 7 with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a 34-13 loss to Montreal, while the Riders beat Edmonton 28-26 in Week 9.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or 620 CKRM in Regina.