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B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions ‘optimistic’ for Nathan Rourke return against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Nathan Rourke
Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke appears to be on his way back to leading the B.C. Lions.

“That’s the intention. We’re taking it day-by-day, seeing how I respond. That’s the big thing, trying to make sure that I’m not just back for one game. That’s the intention. We’re going into it optimistic and see what happens,” Rourke said.

“The timetable is a little bit different, I would imagine, from at least the doctor said that if it was the right shoulder, it probably would have been the season. So lucky in that regard.”

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No. 12 took the majority of first-team reps at practice on Tuesday.

“We’re optimistic about it. We’ll see how he how he responds. We’ll communicate that through. We also got some other guys some reps here too, like we normally do. So optimistic about it, and we’ll see [Wednesday] maybe a little bit more,” head coach Buck Pierce said after post-practice.

“If he’s dressed and he feels good to go, we’ll go with Nathan.”

The 28-year-old was injured on the second play from scrimmage in B.C.’s 19-17 loss to the Edmonton Elks in Week 7 when defensive lineman Noah Taylor looped inside and went unblocked for a sack. He walked off the field under his own power, but was subsequently treated for a left shoulder injury in the locker room and returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling.

“When you play the position and you play at this level, you got to be out there and you got to be full in it. It’s football and you play the quarterback position, you’re going to take hits at times. We feel confident in in him. If he’s willing to go, then we expect him to go out there and play football,” Pierce said.

“Everybody’s a little different, injuries are injuries, and you deal with them at this level. You work your butt off to get back for your teammates.”

Rourke has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,403 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions through four starts in 2026. He’s also rushed seven times for 71 yards and one major.

“My intention is not to come back in a state where I’m not helping the team. We proved last week that we don’t need me to win, and so I want to make sure I’m coming back and winning. I want to make sure that I’m as close to my best as possible before taking someone who’s healthy, taking their spot,” Rourke said.

“Getting used to the movements and being able to trust myself and trusting that I can make the movements. I think it’s more or less getting comfortable back out there, and that’s the reason why we’re out here this week, trying to get those reps and feeling good about ourselves coming in game day.”

The Victoria, B.C. native is the CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player. In 2025, he threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, plus rushed for 564 yards and 10 scores.

B.C. (2-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5) on Saturday, August 8 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The Lion beat Winnipeg 35-19 at Princess Auto Stadium last week, while the Ticats lost 44-20 at home to the Calgary Stampeders.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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