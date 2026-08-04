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Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign former Indiana Wesleyan, UTEP DB Neil Campbell

Photo courtesy: UTEP Miners.

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Neil Campbell, the team announced on Tuesday.

The five-foot-11, 205-pound Campbell began his collegiate career with Indiana Wesleyan University. He played 49 games over five seasons with the Wildcats and recorded 212 career tackles, 42 passes defended, 16 interceptions, nine tackles for loss, three fumbles recovered, three blocked kicks, two defensive touchdowns, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

The Chicago, Illinois native returned 19 punts for 195 yards and 22 kickoffs for 434 yards at Indiana Wesleyan in 2023.

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In 2025, while playing for the University of Texas at El Paso, Campbell recorded 56 tackles, six tackles for loss, three pass breakups, two sacks and one forced fumble. In May, the 24-year-old attended rookie mini-camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Montreal (7-1) hosts Edmonton (6-2) on Saturday, August 8 with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes beat Ottawa 34-13 in Week 9, while the Elks lost 28-26 to Saskatchewan.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CBS Sports Network internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Next Game Thursday, August 6

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