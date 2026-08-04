B.C. Lions sign Ottawa Redblacks cast-off Martez Ivey

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The B.C. Lions have signed veteran American offensive lineman Martez Ivey.

The 30-year-old began the 2026 season with the Ottawa Redblacks before being released in June. He started the team’s first two regular-season games at right tackle.

The native of Apopka, Fla., spent the past four seasons with the Edmonton Elks. He made 18 regular-season starts at left tackle in 2025, but was released this offseason. He was named All-West Division in 2024.

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Ivey started his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, dressing for one game with the team. The blocker was traded to Edmonton prior to the 2022 season.

The six-foot-three, 305-pounder was twice named second-team All-Southeastern Conference at the University of Florida. He went unselected in the 2019 NFL Draft but signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Ivey also had stints with the Carolina Panthers and the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers.

The B.C. Lions (2-5) will face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-5) on Saturday, August 8. Kickoff from BC Place Stadium in Vancouver is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT/