Saskatchewan fan favourite Kian Schaffer-Baker deems himself ‘ready to go’ for Riders

Canadian receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker declared himself set to make his return in Week 18 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Ready to go — always. I was born ready for this, baby,” Schaffer-Baker said.

The 27-year-old has been out since Week 1 after he sustained a foot injury against the Ottawa Redblacks. He was placed on the six-game injured list June 13 and he’s been rehabbing ever since.

“A long process, a lot of hardships with it but a lot of beauties in it. It’s finding the blessin’ in the lesson each and every single day. You gotta be patient, that’s one of the biggest ones. When you love something so much you’re willing to go to the end of the world for it and this is something I’ll do that for,” Schaffer-Baker said.

The six-foot-four, 195-pound pass catcher has missed 13 games while the Riders produced a 10-4 record through the first 14 games in the 2025 CFL season. He could add to a starting receiving group which includes KeeSean Johnson, Dohnte Meyers, Samuel Emilus and Tommy Nield.

“There’s potential. Last week it was good to see him get a little bit of work and getting more work this week, too,” head coach Corey Mace said. “You’re happy to see that. From that standpoint, we’re trending in the right direction. We’re always looking to put together the best possible roster to go out there and win a game.”

No. 89 missed four games last year with a shoulder injury. He recorded 52 receptions for 735 yards with four touchdowns in 14 regular season games with Saskatchewan in 2024. Schaffer-Baker was selected in the fourth round, 30th overall during the 2020 CFL Draft coming out of the University of Guelph. He’s accumulated 205 catches for 2,688 yards with 14 touchdowns in 53 career games.

Meanwhile, Mace said cover man Marcus Sayles took a vet day on Tuesday. Elsewhere in the secondary, C.J. Reavis lined up at safety and Antoine Brooks Jr. at strong-side linebacker during practice after Canadian defensive back Kosi Onyeka was released.

“We got a code of conduct and high standards, on and off the field, unfortunately Kosi didn’t meet that,” Mace said about Onyeka being cut.

“Ultimate communicator, C.J. probably talks too much but you need to at that position. Couple combinations we’re looking at.”

There could be a change coming at kicker as Brett Lauther did not practice due to a back injury and Campbell Fair took all the field goals reps, according to play-by-play man Dave Thomas.

Along the offensive line, Philippe Gagnon lined up with the starters at left guard after Daniel Johnson allowed two sacks during the team’s loss Week 17 loss to Edmonton.

The Roughriders travel to the nation’s capital for matchup with the Redblacks on Friday night at TD Place at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina.