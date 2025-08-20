Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Canadian kicker Campbell Fair

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian kicker Campbell Fair.

The 25-year-old native of Oakville, Ont. attended training camp with the Edmonton Elks earlier this year but didn’t make the team’s final roster. He remained a free agent until the Roughriders came calling this week.

The six-foot, 180-pound pounder was originally a sixth-round pick of the Calgary Stampeders in the 2023 CFL Draft. He had a stint on Saskatchewan’s practice roster later that same year but didn’t see any regular-season action. Fair was also a member of Edmonton’s practice roster in 2024.

The University of Ottawa product made 48-of-68 career field goal attempts (70.6 percent) and punted 98 times for a 37.7-yard average at the collegiate level. He was named a second-team OUA all-star in 2022.

Fair’s addition comes following a poor first-half of the season from veteran kicker Brett Lauther, who is 22-of-33 on field goal attempts (66.6 percent) this season.

In a corresponding move, Saskatchewan released Canadian offensive lineman Dre Doiron from the practice roster.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-1) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (6-3) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, August 23 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a 29-9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Stampeders were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 24 degrees with clear conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 770 CHQR in Calgary.