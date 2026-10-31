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Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mike Miller would like ’15 guys on the field’ to stop ‘future Hall of Famer’ Brady Oliveira

Photo: Samantha Keen/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

CFL officials will have to keep a careful head count during the East Semi-Final on Saturday afternoon, because Toronto Argonauts’ head coach Mike Miller has only one idea for how to stop Winnipeg’s vaunted rushing attack led by Brady Oliveira.

“Try to sneak 15 guys on the field, maybe?” the first-year head coach joked on Friday ahead of his first playoff contest.

Despite the levity, facing Oliveira is no laughing matter, especially in an elimination game. The Blue Bombers’ homegrown back led the CFL in rushing for the third time in 2026, turning 237 carries into 1,493 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 42 catches for 348 yards and a touchdown through the air, helping propel Winnipeg back to the postseason.

The 29-year-old was named West Division All-CFL this week, with league-wide honours almost certain to follow. That would be his third career selection, adding to a resume that includes one Most Outstanding Player and two Most Outstanding Canadian awards.

Oliveira is a finalist for the latter trophy once again after successfully completing his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, a feat never before achieved by a Canadian player. That has earned him the respect of his playoff opponent.

“I think he’s a future Hall of Famer. Year in and year out, Brady does a great job,” Miller said. “That offensive line is formidable, just like their defensive front. It’s a big part of their offence, and we’ve got to come ready to take our discipline, take our approach, and be able to combat that in the game. They’re good, and that’s the cornerstone of what they do for a reason. It’s a great challenge for us, one that we’re looking forward to.”

The threat of Oliveira only increases in the postseason. In nine playoff appearances, including four Grey Cup outings, he has amassed 114 carries for 681 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 13 passes for 123 yards. That amounts to an average of 89.3 yards from scrimmage per game, all the more impressive when accounting for the fact he did not have a single touch in his first two do-or-die outings.

“This is a new season heading into the postseason. I truly believe that, yeah, you should bring your best every single week, of course, but obviously, in moments like these where it’s win and go home, you need everyone’s best,” Oliveira said in his own pre-game press conference.

“It’s really about the guys that I get to put this work in with, not just for the week of prep, but all season long. The brotherhood that you build with these guys, and the love that you have for every single person, that right there allows you to go out there and to play your best. Especially in the biggest games, you want to play against the best teams, against the best opponents, and go out there and really be your best and show out. That’s been my mindset throughout my career, and that’s never going to change.”

It remains to be seen whether the Argonauts, who rank seventh in run defence, can live up to the title of best opponent, but Oliveira is certain to put them to the test.

The Toronto Argonauts (9-9) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-9) for the East Semi-Final at BMO Field on Saturday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular season and split the meetings 1-1.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and TSN 1050 in Toronto.

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J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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