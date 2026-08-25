B.C. Lions sign former Tiger-Cats standout Lawrence Woods III

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive back and return specialist Lawrence Woods III, the team announced on Tuesday.

The five-foot-nine, 180-pound speedster played 31 regular-season games over two stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, recording 86 kickoff returns for 1,874 yards, 108 punt returns for 1,345 yards, and two touchdowns. He also made 28 defensive tackles and 14 special teams tackles.

The 28-year-old attended training camp with the New Orleans Saints in 2022. He played collegiately at Truman State University, an NCAA Division II program located in Missouri. He played 25 games and recorded 79 total tackles, 27 pass knockdowns, five interceptions, two sacks, and five return touchdowns. He was named the Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019.

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B.C. has also released American offensive lineman Martez Ivey.

The 31-year-old started the first two regular-season games of 2026 at right tackle with the Ottawa Redblacks. He was later released by the team, and joined B.C.’s practice roster earlier this month.

The native of Apopka, Fla. spent the past four seasons with the Edmonton Elks. He made 18 regular-season starts at left tackle in 2025, but was released this offseason. He was named All-West Division in 2024.