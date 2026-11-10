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B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions expect to sign CFL award winner Darnell Sankey to contract extension

Photo: David Dermer/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions face a number of tough roster decisions this offseason, but there does not seem to be much doubt about the future of award-winning middle linebacker Darnell Sankey.

Even though the 32-year-old is slated to become a free agent in February, general manager Ryan Rigmaiden doesn’t anticipate he’ll reach the open market.

“We talked to his camp probably a couple of months ago and started conversations. Ultimately, they wanted to wait a little bit, which was fine for us,” he told 3DownNation.

“Darnell’s the epitome of a pro and a leader, and I think he did this year what we were lacking at that position over the last couple of years. He held everybody accountable. He lifted everybody up. He does on defence what Nathan (Rourke) does for the offence, and so he’s a key priority to bring back. I think Darnell would tell you he wants to come back, and so I expect to get that done.”

Sankey was selected as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in his first season with the Lions, amassing a league-leading 114 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, 12 pass breakups, and an interception. After establishing himself as the team’s strongest defensive voice, it seems he has every intention of returning.

“I would love it. I love the organization. I felt like I was respected here. I grew close with a lot of the guys, and I enjoyed being here,” Sankey said. “God has the ultimate plan for me. I’ve just got to pray on it, talk to my family, and move forward. I would love to be here, though, for sure.”

“Rigmaiden had reached out to us earlier in the season, but I had told them my main focus was winning the Grey Cup. I’m always gonna put the team first. I feel like, as a professional, I’m 32 years old now; I understand that winning is a collective effort, and as the leader on the defence, it’s my job to make sure that my mindset is able to think freely about winning. We had told him that I would like to wait. He respected that; it was no issue, and that was the last time we discussed it. We should be talking pretty shortly.”

The impact defender will have other decisions to make this offseason as well. Sankey didn’t miss a single defensive snap all year and was limited in just a single practice, despite playing the majority of the season with a club on his right hand.

The Sacramento State product revealed that he reaggravated an old injury, which left him unable to fully bend his wrist. Unwilling to miss time, he elected to sacrifice dexterity and wrap up the injured limb in order to ensure he wasn’t playing timid.

A full recovery is expected, but several treatment options are on the table, including surgery.

“I have to talk to some of the doctors, and we have to figure out the best course of action. Whether I want to rehab it or get it treated on, I’m not sure yet,” Sankey said.

“I’m going to get what I have to do done on it. I essentially fractured my hand in college before, and it just happened to get hit in the same exact spot in a game. It’s kind of unfortunate, but it’s nothing major. It’s just get it done and move on.”

None of that will concern the Lions, who valued Sankey as much for his toughness and leadership as they did for his spectacular plays.

“Darnell was a guy that willed his way to being where he was and brought guys along with him,” said head coach Buck Pierce. “That’s the true meaning of being a pro is doing your job, but also helping those around you, and he did that all year for us.”

The San Jose, Cal., native has bounced around throughout his professional career, spending time with eight NFL teams before joining the Calgary Stampeders in 2021 and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022. Tough contract negotiations led him to leave for the XFL’s Arlington Renegades for a time, winning a championship in the process, though he soon returned to Canada and helped lead the Montreal Alouettes to a Grey Cup title in 2023. He spent three years in La Belle Province before being unceremoniously released this offseason amid a ratio change.

In 92 CFL games, Sankey has amassed 575 total tackles, 11 sacks, nine forced fumbles, 29 pass break-ups, and four interceptions. A four-time all-star across six seasons, he maxed out his contractual incentives in B.C. this year to take home $151,700, which still left him outside the top five earners at his position.

A case can be made that his next deal should reset the market, surpassing the $240,000 in hard money given to A.J. Allen in Ottawa this year. However, Sankey was dismissive when asked if that was a goal.

“Whatever God has in store for me,” he said. “I would like to be here, and whatever that comes with, that comes with.”

The B.C. Lions concluded the 2026 CFL season with a 10-8 record and finished second in the West Division. They defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Semi-Final, before losing to the Edmonton Elks in the West Final.

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J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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