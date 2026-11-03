B.C. Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey named CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey has been named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for 2026, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old recorded 114 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, 12 pass knockdowns, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception over 18 regular-season games as middle linebacker with the B.C. Lions. The 32-year-old led the league in tackles and defensive plays.

“From day one, ‘Sank’ has set the standard for what we have wanted to build on defence,” said defensive coordinator Mike Benevides in a statement. “He’s the epitome of a pro and the latest in a long line of great winners we’ve had here. From day one of training camp and the first defensive meeting in Kamloops, he’s instilled greatness in our unit.”

The six-foot, 242-pound defender was one of three finalists alongside Toronto Argonauts strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett and Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Clarence Hicks. Sankey received 158 points from voters, followed by Pickett (99 points) and Hicks (94 points). 52 ballots were cast by the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC).

Sankey is the 11th player in Lions history to win the award. The most recent winner was defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, who won it in 2023 and 2025.

Others who received votes include Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette, Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney, Elks defensive back Tyrell Ford, Lions defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Jameer Thurman, Elks defensive back Kordell Jackson, Alouettes linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Alouettes defensive back Lorenzo Burns, Argonauts defensive lineman Ralph Holley, and Stampeders linebacker Marquel Lee.

Other player awards that have already been announced include Argonauts receiver Tyler Kahmann winning Most Outstanding Rookie and Blue Bombers returner Trey Vaval winning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The B.C. Lions (10-8) will visit the Edmonton Elks (13-5) for the West Final at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, November 7 with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The teams met twice during the regular-season with both teams winning at home.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

Darnell Sankey is proof that hard work pays off! 💪 Congratulations to LB Darnell Sankey on being named the 2026 Most Outstanding Defensive Player. https://t.co/fqBCGGDi5e — CFL (@CFL) November 3, 2026